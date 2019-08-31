BRIDGE CITY — The Diboll Lumberjacks got the 2019 season started on the right foot by rolling to a 27-7 win over the Bridge City Cardinals on the road Friday night.
Coming off a 10-win season and a playoff appearance, the Lumberjacks used a shutout defense until late in the fourth quarter, mixed with some early offense, in taking down Bridge City for the second straight season.
Diboll got on the board in the first four minutes of the game when Dylan Maskunas hit Daris McMillan for a 15-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-0.
Diboll added its second touchdown of the game with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter with McMillan scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0.
The Lumberjacks made it 21-0 midway through the second quarter when Chase Tamez plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.
The defenses took over in the third quarter with neither team getting on the scoreboard.
Bridge City finally found the end zone with 3:53 left in the contest when it scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the game to 21-7.
However, Diboll had an immediate answer with McMillan scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:22 remaining that made the final 27-7.
The Lumberjacks (1-0) will return to action on Friday night when they host the Huntington Red Devils (0-1).
