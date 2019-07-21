Outside of die-hard golf fans, are there any Americans who can actually watch full coverage of the British Open?
The time difference in the overseas event even makes it difficult to get on the same page about exactly what day the event started.
Coverage officially started on the Golf Channel at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Most night owls like myself that were still awake when the event came on and fell asleep after a few hours would say it started on “Wednesday night.”
The normal sports fans out there who got up in the morning and watched some of the event before heading off to work would say it started on “Thursday morning.”
Technically the early birds are the right ones in the matter. If the event starts after midnight, then it started on Thursday morning.
Whenever they’re watching, I can’t imagine any random fan in this country was viewing anywhere close to the full 12 hours a day of coverage that was provided by the Golf Channel and NBC.
The night owls caught the early rounds and the early birds saw the late ones.
Of course, these are things that probably only cross my mind when I’m still awake at 1 in the morning for one reason or another.
I’m not guessing anyone from the British Open is losing any sleep about one random golf fan’s viewing habits.
However you want to slice it, it’s going to be an early morning for those who want to get the full scope of the final day of what those overseas simply call “The Open.”
The Golf Channel started its coverage of most of the non-contenders at 3 this morning before it heads over to NBC for the heavy hitters at 6 a.m.
The only question remains if the final day will be worth the early wake-up call or simply something fans don’t mind sleeping through.
Here is the rest of what the sports world has to offer as the dog days of summer in a slow sports world start to take over.
Tour de France, daily, NBC Sports: With no Americans in serious contention, this event easily gets lost in the shuffle of our sports schedule. For those still interested in the post-Lance Armstrong era, they can watch the event each morning on NBC Sports.
Pro baseball: Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., today, TBS: Two heavy-hitting teams that play in the most hitter-friendly park in the majors could light up the scoreboard in this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Auto racing: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m. today, NBC Sports: The NASCAR circuit makes its move back to Sunday afternoons where its only competition will be the day’s MLB slate. Joey Logano currently leads the circuit, while he is followed closely by Kyle Busch.
Pro baseball: Texas at Houston, 1:10 p.m., today, FSN, AT&T Sports: The Silver Boot series only has a few games remaining despite the season still being in mid-July. Following today’s game, there will only be two contests between the two Texas teams over the final two months.
Pro baseball: Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., Monday, ESPN: With the Yankees running away in the AL East, Boston and Tampa Bay could be serious contenders for one of the wild cards.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN:The Yankees and Twins both lead their respective American League divisions, meaning this could be an October preview.
Pro baseball: Houston at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., Saturday, FS1: Over a decade ago, this was a perennial National League playoff matchup. With the Astros now in the National League, the only possibility for a postseason matchup would be in the World Series.
