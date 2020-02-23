If the past month has taught me anything about Major League Baseball, it has shown that the New York Yankees’ players and fans aren’t going to stand for any type of cheating and they certainly have no use for anything or anyone related to the 2017-19 Astros.
Since the MLB released its punishments on the Astros for the sign-stealing scandal, pretty much anyone related with the Yankees has went out of their way to point out how an organization as classy as themselves would never do anything like that.
For those that haven’t been paying attention, here is a recap.
C.C. Sabathia was one of the first to start it.
“I don’t care what nobody says. And now that this happened, nobody can ever (expletive) tell me that we wasn’t gonna win it. We should have won! There’s no way you can tell me we weren’t better than them. I don’t give a (expletive) what nobody says.”
Slugger Aaron Judge wasn’t far behind. He recently had statements that condemned the Astros in every way possible.
In addition to saying Jose Altuve robbed him of an MVP, he also said his Yankees were cheated out of a potential world title.
“I was pretty mad, pretty upset to know that we were probably cheated out of the possibility of making it to the World Series. To hear that you got cheated out of that opportunity, that’s tough to let go.”
He doubled down on his comments, basically saying his Yankees were probably cheated out of another World Series this past season when Altuve sent New York packing with his walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman.
“To think that they just clear-cut stopped in ’17. It’s tough for me to say that.”
Giancarlo Stanton was one of the latest Yankees to weigh in on the Astros.
“I mean, if you cheat in another way during the season, you can’t even be in the playoffs so therefore would be eliminated. So it’s pretty much the same, same difference.”
Like Judge, he pointed out the Astros may have still been cheating in 2019 despite the report saying otherwise. When asked if they were doing the same thing last year, he had this opinion.
“I don’t think you really stop until you get caught or something like that. So my personal view would be no.”
Even Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone wasn’t going to hold back on opinions of last season’s Astros cheating his team out of a World Series.
When asked about Altuve potentially wearing a buzzer (something that hasn’t been proven by anyone) when hitting a hanging slider off an atrocious pitch from Chapman, he decided to blame the Astros instead of his own erratic reliever.
“That’s certainly one of those great unknowns. Certainly I’ve spent time, as I’m sure a lot of people have, wondering all the things that could have potentially been going on. I’ve spent time wondering, and we’ll probably never know for sure.”
All of this had me thinking, maybe the Yankees are 100% right.
They are the pinnacle franchise in the majors, and any fan of their team will let you know exactly how baseball illiterate the rest of the other fans in the league are.
It looks like their players are following their lead.
So off this premise, we’ll assume they are correct on every point they have made over the past month.
While they want to take back the 2017 Astros title, they might want to take a look back at their last title from 11 years ago.
Alex Rodriguez was the starting shortstop for that year’s team. I don’t think I need to go too hard into his punishments, but he gained even more out of steroids than Barry Bonds ever did.
He was also one of the few players who “cheated” so blatantly that he was eventually suspended for more than a season.
Robinson Cano was the starting second baseman for that same team. He also faced a half-year ban from MLB for a failed drug test later in his career (surely he was squeaky clean with the Yankees).
Andy Pettitte (admittedly a future Astro) was an admitted HGH user. He said he only used it twice but not many actually believe that. Well, except for Yankees fans who also think cheating is never an isolated incident.
Melky Cabrera was eventually suspended for PEDs a few years later, along with Francisco Cervelli, who didn’t actually play in the World Series but helped them get there.
I almost forgot to point out Sabathia was a teammate of all those fine and upstanding baseball citizens on that same team.
Of course, none of the illiterate baseball fans in Texas really know what we’re talking about, so I’ll leave it to a New York media legend to clear things up a little.
The legendary Chris “Mad Dog” Russo had this to say.
“The Yankees were the absolute poster boys. They ran a pharmacy from 1995 right up until 2009 as far as steroids are concerned. They had 26 players in one way or the other — Mitchell Report and everything else — who were wrapped up in steroids. I’ll go through the list if you wish. Everybody from Randy Velarde to the beloved little A-Rod, who by the way was dominant in the 2009 postseason. And he was juicing. And Cano was at second base.”
He even did the favor of indicting Yankees’ title teams dating back nearly two decades.
“How about (Jason) Giambi’s two homers against Pedro (Martinez in ALCS Game 7) in 2003? Melky Cabrera is another one.”
Therefore, just to be fair, I’m waiting for Yankees’ fans to call for each and every one of those titles to be vacated.
If knowing the signs can help home run hitters, which it definitely can, then steroids aren’t much different.
I understand that title goes back a little further than players’ memories, but the Astros’ trip to last year’s World Series is still on their minds.
They definitely want nothing to do with anyone affiliated with the “cheating” Astros from any of the last three years.
So exactly who are they sending to the mound on the first leg of their revenge tour of avenging the “cheating” Astros?
Gerrit freaking Cole.
Yeah, a member of the team who sent those Yankees home last year.
Of course, he wasn’t a beneficiary of any kind of system, but if it was still in place over the last two years, then he is one of those they’re griping about not doing enough to stop it. Sometimes the jokes make themselves.
When it comes to the 2017 Astros, I think we can all agree they have to take whatever criticism comes their way due.
When it comes to anything the Yankees or their fans have to say, I can say it loud and clear for their griping about being “cheated” out of a title.
Give me a break.
