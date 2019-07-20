Thirty-four years ago, Lufkin head coach John Outlaw first joined the Lufkin community in hopes of turning the Panthers into a perennial statewide powerhouse.
Six years later, he led Lufkin High School to its first state football title along with a spot of prominence among the state’s top teams.
Tonight, the legendary head coach will take his spot among the legendary leaders in the state as he is posthumously inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in a ceremony in Houston tonight.
“You look at the list of names that have been honored, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt he absolutely deserves to be up there,” current Lufkin head coach and athletic director Todd Quick said. “His picture will be on the wall at the Texas High School Coaches Association, and that’s how it should be.”
Outlaw etched out his name among the state’s great coaches in his time in Lufkin in which he racked up a 162-56-1 record that included the 2001 state title, three more appearances in the state semifinals and a run of 14 straight playoff appearances.
“I think a lot of the numbers and records he put up speak for themselves, but his job in Lufkin went well beyond the coaching part,” Quick said. “He affected the lives of so many kids in the high school and those in the community along with the players he coached.
“When we have guys come back here, you can see them still talking about the influence he had on them. More importantly, you can see how they use what they learned to be better people and better fathers. His presence is still here.”
Outlaw’s impression on the community is evident from the fact the high school field is named after him. Pictures of his coaching days are seen both in the athletic halls and in the press box at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
Quick said Lufkin would have a strong showing in recognizing Outlaw. They had already filled six tables, meaning at least 60 members of the community would be on hand.
In addition to those, Quick expects many others to be scattered throughout the crowd.
“Just like everything, Lufkin’s going to have a big showing there.”
His efforts have hardly gone unnoticed among his peers and colleagues in East Texas circles.
In 2014, Outlaw was part of the initial class elected into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Even before getting to East Texas, he had already made his mark on Texas high school football where he posted a 57-21-2 record at Sherman before accepting the job in Lufkin.
Prior to coming to Texas, he started his career in his home state of Arkansas where he led Arkadelphia to a pair of state championships. His first state title came in 1979 and his second one came in 1987, just before he made his way to Texas.
For those efforts, he was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, just two years after his death.
Outlaw died in 2011 when he suffered a heart attack after a morning run.
His life was later chronicled in the documentary “Outlaw: Life, Death and Texas Football.”
Tonight’s THSCA Hall of Honor Banquet will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston at 7 p.m.
Other coaches being inducted into the Hall of Honor are Tommy Cox, Bubba Fife, Gary Joseph and Jim Rackley.
