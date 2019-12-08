Whether it’s friends, family or acquaintances, there are things in life that simply have to be seen.
From a baby’s first steps to their first word, today’s current technology allows us to share those memories with the rest of the world.
If there’s a heartwarming moment in the holiday season, it can be saved for prosperity without much of an effort.
Want to see 25 angles of your favorite team’s walk-off win? No problem.
From the national media to your favorite social media platform, there is no shortage of “must-see” events.
Unfortunately when that is true, the opposite end of the spectrum also has the potential to be on full display.
Let me show you exhibit A.
The NFC East.
Calling it abysmal might not be quite descriptive enough.
Headed into a Thursday night game in Chicago, Dallas was an absolute dumpster fire.
Jason Garrett appears to be a dead man walking.
The team seemingly loaded with talent looks more like the Miami Dolphins than the Baltimore Ravens.
It was embarrassed on Thanksgiving Day by the Buffalo Bills.
And yet entering today’s action, the Cowboys are still the NFC East leaders.
Yep. First place.
In fact, if that holds up over the last month of the season, the Cowboys will host some much more deserving team in the first round of the playoffs in early January.
Entering the weekend, the Washington Redskins had a legitimate shot at the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. It also was still in play for the division title.
The Eagles are two years removed from a Super Bowl title, but they looked nothing like title contenders when the Dolphins pulled off a trick play in which the punter threw a touchdown pass to the kicker.
Yep. Those Dolphins.
That doesn’t even mention the Giants could potentially start Eli Manning over the last month of the season.
It can be painful to watch.
However, if fans want to get their football fix in, those are often their only options.
With some of the biggest TV markets in the nation, the NFC East will be featured whether they’re running the NFL or if the NFL is running them over.
The latest example will slap America across the face again this week as the Eagles host the Giants on Monday Night Football.
This is further proof that being able to see everything isn’t always the best thing.
So on Monday night, get by the TV with your favorite snacks and drinks.
Or just catch up on your feel-good Internet videos. The latter might be your better option.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world offers this week.
Pro football: San Francisco at New Orleans, noon, today, FOX: Two of the teams much more deserving of the playoffs will clash in a game with big-time playoff implications. If the Saints can finish strong, the road to the Super Bowl will run through New Orleans.
Pro football: Kansas City at New England, 3:25 today, CBS: These teams may see each other once again next month. This will be a good preview to see if a struggling Patriots’ offense can keep up with the fast-paced Chiefs.
Pro basketball: Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m., Tuesday, TNT: Fresh off allowing a 60-point game to James Harden, the Hawks somehow find themselves on national TV. Regardless of their woes, Trae Young is worth a watch on a lazy Tuesday night.
Pro football: N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., Thursday, FOX: This shouldn’t be much of a contest, but Lamar Jackson has quickly turned into a quarterback worth watching anytime he’s on the field. Look for the Ravens to rack up another lopsided win.
College football: Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m., Saturday CBS: Regardless of records, this is one of the must-watch games of the college football season. This season, Army needs a win to become bowl eligible against a Top 25 Navy team.
