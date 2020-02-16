The tributes have poured in for Kobe Bryant since his untimely death on Jan. 26.
From Los Angeles to across the world, the game’s best stars have paid tribute to “The Black Mamba.”
From the touching tribute to Bryant in front of a Staples Center crowd to teams taking 24-second and 8-second violations in honor of his numbers, his memory won’t be forgotten any time soon.
That has been no exception for All-Star Weekend as tributes to Kobe and his daughter Gianna, along with the other seven victims in the helicopter crash, have been the main storyline.
In fact, in tonight’s All-Star Game, Team LeBron will wear No. 2 in honor of Gianna, while Team Giannis will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe.
Once the game gets started, the tributes will continue.
Quite honestly, fans may need to print off their own rulebook to keep track of tonight’s tribute.
The first three quarters will be mini-games for charity with a target score deciding which team wins. The scores will be reset after the first and second quarters.
Then after the third quarter, the cumulative scores from the three mini-games will be added up and put on the scoreboard prior to the start of the fourth quarter.
The teams will then aim for a predetermined amount of the combined score of the leading team after three quarters combined plus 24.
Whoever gets there first will be the All-Star Game winner.
The 24 is the obvious tribute to Bryant.
Huh?
If you just had to re-read that multiple times, you aren’t alone. While gathering the information, I repeatedly went through the format in hopes I would get it right.
To be honest, I’m still not 100% certain I did.
In the grand scheme of things, it really doesn’t matter. Nobody outside of the players will remember who won the game by the time the All-Star break finishes up.
But should fans just looking to enjoy a night of star power need a small book in order to keep up with rules for an exhibition?
It’s going to be an emotional weekend for all of the players involved.
Should they be required to enroll in an advanced calculus class just to see if they did in fact win the All-Star Game?
I’m all for whatever tribute they feel necessary.
But quite honestly, this feels like a stretch.
Regardless, fans can tune in to the guaranteed highlight show in the exhibition that will be shown on TNT at 7 p.m.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
■ Pro football: Dallas at Los Angeles (XFL), 2 p.m. today, ABC: If the XFL is going to become a legitimate brand, it will need its share of star power. Dallas’ Landry Jones may be its best shot. He missed Dallas’ opener but has six years of NFL experience, mainly with the Steelers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is coming off an opening loss before it fired its defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson.
■ College basketball: Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, FS1: Former SFA head coach Brad Underwood has the Illini rolling toward the NCAA tournament. They’ll face a tough test from a surprising Penn State squad.
■ College basketball: Butler at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, FS1: The Big East has been one of the toughest conferences in the nation with Seton Hall emerging as a legitimate national title contender. They’ll get a home test against Butler, which has gone from Cinderella to a perennial Top 25 program.
■ Pro basketball: Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The Rockets’ commitment to small ball is one of the more intriguing storylines of the NBA’s second half. It’s already led to wins over the Celtics and Lakers (along with an inexplicable blowout loss to Phoenix). They’ll use that lineup once again in the return from the All-Star break as they try to avenge a Christmas Day loss to Golden State.
■ Pro basketball: Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Friday, ESPN: It was hard to envision Oklahoma City being a legitimate playoff contender when it lost both Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason. Instead of simply playing for a postseason spot, Chris Paul and the Thunder are trying to climb the playoff ladder.
■ College basketball: Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN: Knocking off Kansas in Lawrence proved Bayler has what it takes to end the Jayhawks’ Big 12 supremacy. Making it a clean sweep would virtually assure the Bears of the Big 12 title.
Josh Havard’s email address is
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.