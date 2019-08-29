In order to gain their footing in the early going, the NFL has exhibition games while many college teams schedule a cupcake in order to avoid any early stumbles.
Apparently a few coaches in District 8-5A DI don’t agree with that line of thinking as three teams will open their seasons with legitimate state powerhouses.
Lufkin will have the biggest test as it hosts Longview, the Class 6A Division II state champ from a season ago.
College Station and Willis aren’t far behind as they both play 5A DI powerhouses that advanced to the state quarterfinals a season ago.
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Lufkin is the favorite to repeat as district champ with College Station following closely behind.
Magnolia is picked third with Magnolia West projected to take fourth.
Here is a look at the opening week of non-district action.
Longview at Lufkin — In a normal season, the Lufkin/Longview game just has a different feel to it.
This isn’t a normal year. Longview is coming off the state title while the Panthers had their season end in frustration in the second round.
The Panthers would love to spoil the night for the Lobos, although that won’t be an easy task. Even while playing at home.
Lufkin’s secondary is one of the strengths of the team, and it will get a workout against Haynes King, who recently committed to Texas A&M.
A positive for the Panthers is they seem to be healthier than when they limped into Lobo Stadium last season before giving Longview all it could handle.
College Station at Richmond Foster — If the Lufkin/Longview game is the headliner, this one is a close second.
College Station came off a state championship season by taking third place in the district last season.
The sights are set higher for the 12th-ranked Cougars, who return five players on each side of the ball.
They’ll get a major test in the opener against third-ranked Richmond Foster, which returns 15 starters from last season’s 9-5 team. Ryan Stubbleifield is the top returner after throwing for 2,763 yards and 33 touchdowns last year.
If last year’s game is any indication, this could be a wild one. The Cougars won that matchup 42-38.
Willis at Huntsville — Michael Wall is looking for the next step after Willis struggled to a 2-8 record in his first season as its head coach.
The Wildkats return just four starters on each side of the ball and will have their hands full in the opener when they make the short trip to Huntsville.
The Hornets are coming off a season in which they just missed a spot in the state semifinals. They are also the No. 7 team in the Class 5A DII poll.
In last season’s opener, Willis held its own before dropping a 34-24 decision.
Brenham at Magnolia West — With College Station defending its state title and Lufkin ranked near the top of the polls, Magnolia West was somewhat of a forgotten team last year.
However, the Mustangs quickly showed they were a force as their only district loss was a blowout home setback to Lufkin. They eventually took down College Station to take second place in the district.
This season, the Mustangs are picked fourth in the district under new head coach Blake Joseph.
Their first game will be against a Brenham team that went three rounds deep one season ago. The Cubs return 11 players off that roster as they are picked to win District 13-5A DII.
Last year’s expected showdown was a mismatch with Magnolia West imposing its will in a 61-21 win.
Barbers Hill at Magnolia — Magnolia was a mystery in 2018 as it played close games with almost every team on its schedule only to fall short of the playoffs.
They’re expected to return to the playoffs as the third-place team in the district this season as Craig Martin takes over the program. He recently served as a defensive coordinator at Temple. Barbers Hill was a playoff team last season that returns 11 players.
Magnolia won last season’s opener over Barbers Hill 43-13.
Caney Creek at Lake Creek — Caney Creek is picked at the bottom of the district under Ned Barrier, who comes to the school from 2A Wallis Brazos.
The Panthers have only seven starters returning from last year’s 2-8 team.
However, they should have an early chance at a win against a Lake Creek team they took down 39-13 in last year’s opener.
In its second varsity season, Caney Creek should be improved thanks to returning all 22 starters, although it is still picked to finish in seventh place in its district.
Bryan at Waller – Gene Johnson is one of four new head coaches in the district as he comes to the school from Cy Ranch.
Waller was a 3-7 team last year that returns four starters on each side of the ball. It was picked to finish in sixth place in the district.
The Bulldogs will look to get off to a winning start against a Bryan team that handed them a 20-10 loss in last year’s opener.
Bryan returns 12 starters from that team that just missed the postseason.
Tomball at Tomball Memorial — Tomball is coming off a playoff appearance, although it is picked to finish in fifth place this season.
The Cougars return 10 starters from that team, although it will be hurt by the loss of transfer Demond Demas, a Texas A&M signee that was recently ruled ineligible for the upcoming season.
Tomball’s first test is a tough one against Tomball Memorial, which was 8-3 last season.
Memorial took a 41-18 win in last season’s opener.
