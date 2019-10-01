The Lufkin Panthers held steady at No. 5 while the Diboll Lumberjacks nudged up a spot to No. 8 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were released on Monday afternoon.
In rankings that were largely unchanged, Lufkin kept its spot in the Class 5A Division I rankings following a 42-13 win over the Willis Wildkats. Meanwhile, Frisco Lone Star held steady at No. 1.
Alvin Shadow Creek jumped up a spot to No. 2 following a 42-14 win over Angleton, which was No. 6 in last week’s rankings before falling out. Denton Ryan dropped a spot to No. 3 despite a 59-28 win over Denton.
Highland Park and Lufkin kept their respective rankings in the Top 5.
The top 10 was rounded out by Hutto, Richmond Foster, Lancaster, San Antonio Wagner and Abilene Cooper.
Cooper was the lone newcomer to the 5A Division I rankings.
In the Class 3A DI rankings, Diboll, which had a bye last week, moved up a spot thanks to Cameron Yoe falling out of the rankings. The Yoemen were ranked third before last week’s 59-41 loss to Troy.
Grandview led the Class 3A DI rankings, followed by Malakoff, Wall, Jefferson, Bushland, Atlanta, Rockdale, Diboll, Pottsboro and Eastland.
In the Class 2A Division I rankings, Alto moved up a spot to No. 9 following Friday night’s 40-15 win over Corrigan-Camden.
Other No. 1 teams in this week’s rankings were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Refugio (2A DI), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII), Cedar Hill Trinity (private-11 man) and Baytown Christian (private-6-man).
After the Associated Press discontinued its weekly rankings, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings are the official ones used statewide. They are unveiled on the TexasFootball.com website every Monday at noon.
