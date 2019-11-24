There’s no time quite like Christmas.
Every year, the kids start counting down to the big day sometime in January.
Many Christmas trees go up just in time for Halloween. Heck, even my wife has a Christmas shop that opens up long before any presents will be opened.
Premature Christmas celebrations used to be one of my biggest pet peeves before I got a little older and my tone changed.
If putting up a Christmas tree in the middle of July makes you happy, then go for it.
If you want to dress up for Santa as Halloween, that’s fine too.
Christmas celebrations on the opening day of football season? Go for it.
If it makes you happy and doesn’t hurt anybody else, then I’m OK with it.
That still won’t keep me from getting overly excited for my own personal favorite day of the year.
I’m ready for Thanksgiving.
For me, it’s all about family, food and football.
Twenty years ago, that order of those priorities could probably be reversed. As I’ve gotten older and been able to appreciate my own family even more, a day with the family without any other worries is something worth waiting for.
Add in some good food to the mix and it doesn’t seem like it can get much better.
The combination of a day of football makes it one I would never miss.
So on Thursday, my family will gather around the table early in the afternoon for a feast while we keep an eye on watching the Lions lose once again on Thanksgiving Day.
Then my dad, brother and I will gather in front of the TV for the Cowboys’ game. They might even stay awake for it.
There were years in the past where a Cowboys’ loss would drive us crazy. A decade under Jason Garrett has us expecting the worst while hoping for the best.
After a day of way too much food spent watching football with the family, is griping about another Cowboys’ loss even worth it?
The 20-year-old Josh would say yes. The one pushing 40 knows I’ve already won the day even before the teams walk off the field.
Then we’ll head to the house where I’ll watch the Saints beat up on the Falcons while the rest of the family officially starts the countdown to Christmas.
Enjoy the day with your family for what it’s worth. And good luck to your favorite teams as long as they aren’t named the Bills.
The Bears/Lions matchup will be seen on FOX at 11:30 a.m. The Bills/Cowboys game will be on CBS at 3:30 p.m., and the Saints will play the Falcons at 7:20 on NBC.
Here is a look at the rest of the sports week on TV.
Pro football: Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m. today, FOX: Before the Cowboys get to that Thanksgiving matchup, they’ll have their hands full against the defending champions. Dallas’ tendency of beating the bad teams while losing to the good ones doesn’t seem like a good sign for this pivotal matchup.
Pro football: Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. tonight, NBC: This matchup of traditional powerhouses is once again a meaningful one on the current stage. The two top teams in the NFL have combined for just three losses through their first 10 games.
Pro football: Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: It’s another big-time Monday night matchup as Lamar Jackson aims to continue his masterful season against the Rams.
Pro basketball: Miami at Houston, 7 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Sports: The NBA traditionally takes off on Thanksgiving, leaving a full slate of games on Wednesday. One of the top matchups is between two teams hovering near the top of their respective conferences.
College football: Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m. Friday, FOX: This matchup just doesn’t have the same shine as the traditional Longhorns/Aggies Thanksgiving night matchup. However, until those schools can work out their differences it will have to be enough.
College football: Cincinnati at Memphis, 2:30 p.m. Friday, ABC: This will be an under-the-radar matchup that should produce plenty of fireworks. Entering this past weekend, both teams had just one loss.
College football: Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX: Michigan’s season will be a success if it can spoil the Ohio State title hopes. This will be their chance in one of the nation’s biggest rivalries.
College football: Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: The Aggies are the final hurdle for LSU before the SEC title game. Last year’s game was an all-time classic.
