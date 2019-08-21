As one of the toughest stops on the All-Pro Tour, Lufkin’s Crown Colony Golf Club lived up to its reputation in the opening round Tuesday.
By the time players wrapped up play on a hot East Texas day, Kingwood’s M.J. Daffue was standing tall with an opening round 5-under 67 that gave him a slim one-shot lead atop the leaderboard. Fort Worth’s Sam Stevens was just a shot back after shooting a 68 on a day 20 of 88 players shot under par.
Atlanta’s Kane Whitehurst and Hurst’s Jerod Turner each checked in with a 69 as they both stood two shots back.
Seven other teams shot a 2-under 70, and nine others put up 71s as 20 golfers were within four shots of the opening-round lead.
Former Lufkin Panther Will Griffin struggled through the front nine before firing a 35 on the back nine for an opening-day total of two-over 74, putting him in a tie for 36th place.
Jaxon Griffith, who won the District 16-5A title last season while playing for the Panthers, and Cameron Hubbard, who finished in second place at state as a sophomore for the Central Bulldogs, each competed as amateurs in the event, posting opening-round 81s.
Eighty of the 88 golfers in the event will continue the tournament at Crown Colony Country Club today.
Only four players missed the cut, while three withdrew and another was disqualified. There will be another round of cuts following today’s action.
Players from across the nation as well as a few foreign golfers are competing at the event, which runs through Friday at Crown Colony.
