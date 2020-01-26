I must admit that for someone who gets frustrated by other people’s planning, I’m certainly no master at the situation myself.
With my wife, Barb, being a photographer, family pictures usually seem to be on the agenda sometime in the fall. It just so happens they always seem to be scheduled for the exact time of the weekend’s big game.
While the Cowboys are in the midst of another choke job, I’m there smiling for the camera.
If the Astros have a big playoff game, I can hope the start time is a late one.
It comes with the territory, and I have to admit she doesn’t ask for much, so I do my best to keep my mouth shut, give my biggest smile and at least pretend I’m happy to be there.
It’s almost a fall tradition.
That leads me to me not being able to get out of my own way.
As those that follow along already know, my 11-year-old daughter Spring is almost as much of a sports nut as I am.
While she doesn’t have any use for teams on a national level, she actually has alerts set up on her tablet for the latest Astros’ scores. Once the playoffs arrive, she might be one of the few who actually have faith that this really is the Rockets’ year.
With that in mind, one of her 11th birthday presents involved a combination of her love for the Rockets mixed with finding an excuse to go swimming at a hotel.
Seeing the Rockets had a Monday afternoon game, I booked a hotel for the night before while getting tickets for the next day’s game against Oklahoma City.
Birthday dreams really do come true.
I only forgot one minor detail along the way.
Jan. 19 was also the date of the AFC and NFC Championship Games. While the rest of the sports world was seeing if Derrick Henry could pull off his magic once again, I’d be seeing if she could break her record for holding her breath underwater.
While Aaron Rodgers tried to erase some recent bad memories against the 49ers, I’d be shifting from the hot tub to the pool to see how much colder the water felt.
If Barb had been along for the ride, she would have a lifetime of ammunition for the next time I gripe about the timing of an October photo shoot.
However, on further reflection, I think I was the real winner this time around. Let’s just hope she doesn’t read this column.
While Patrick Mahomes was stealing the show from Henry, I was making memories of days that will be gone too soon.
While the 49ers were laying waste to the Packers, I was listening to Spring’s latest theories on the Astros’ scandal.
“That’s not called cheating. That’s called strategy.”
And by the time our swimming was done and it was time for some more pizza in the hotel room, I knew nobody outside of fans of the Chiefs and 49ers really missed much of anything.
Maybe next time I shouldn’t worry so much about what’s going on in the sports world. I should focus more on my own world.
Just be sure you don’t tell my wife.
With the usual extra week to get ready for the Super Bowl, the only football “game” of the day is the Pro Bowl.
On second thought, maybe our next getaway should be planned around this weekend.
For those interested, the Pro Bowl can be seen at 2 p.m. today on ABC.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
■ Pro basketball: Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m. today, NBA TV, AT&T Sports Net: The last part of our trip was going just as planned until the Rockets blew a 15-point lead in the final eight minutes of a loss to Oklahoma City. Harden and the Rockets will try to get it back together starting with today’s game in Denver.
■ College basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN: What better way is there to draw up excitement than for Kansas to get into another brawl after Tuesday night’s brawl with Kansas State? On second thought, the NCAA might have a few better ideas. Regardless, Kansas will look to keep from losing pace with Baylor in this Big 12 showdown.
■ Pro basketball: Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: The Celtics are one of the biggest threats for the East crown. Meanwhile, Miami is the surprise team of the NBA.
■ College basketball: Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m. Wednesday, ESPNU: The Bears have a chance to follow up Texas Tech’s championship game berth with one of their own. However, Iowa State is a tricky trip even for the best teams in the NCAA.
■ Pro basketball: Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The spotlight has been in Los Angeles for much of the season, while these teams have flown under the radar in the Western Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.