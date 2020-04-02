As a sports editor in the current non-sports world, the last few weeks have been pretty hard and I’m sure the next few will be even tougher.
I absolutely know that sports are a mere afterthought for most of the world and the real tragedies have nothing to do with sports.
That doesn’t keep me from missing it.
In every interview with a local senior athlete, I feel a little bit of their pain even through the positive stories I hear from all of them.
This past week when I was enjoying a few quiet moments on the porch, my Facebook memories just happened to show a picture of me with the kids on opening day from the couch.
We’ve all got smiles on our faces just waiting for another MLB season.
This past Tuesday, a night at the Ballpark in Arlington came across my computer.
It was a very rare night with both my sister and dad, along with my daughter Spring just before watching the Astros sneak out a win against the Rangers.
With the hustle of our everyday lives, my sister and I rarely get a chance for a night out at a baseball field. With our busy schedules, it had probably been a decade since we’d sat together at an MLB game.
My immediate memories of the night were that it was a little chilly before the Astros eventually closed out a tight win in front of an admittedly sparse crowd.
I shared the memory on my Facebook page while wondering exactly when baseball would return.
Not long after that, I scanned through my Twitter feed, catching up on all the sports that currently weren’t happening.
That was when I came face to face with exactly how lucky I am.
Babe Laufenburg had posted a picture with his son, Luke, at the same ballpark nine years earlier.
Laufenburg is a former Cowboys’ backup quarterback and the current color analyst for Dallas football broadcasts.
For those that don’t know, his son lost his battle with cancer last year. That was the same son he posted the photo of from Opening Day nine years ago.
When that photo was taken, his son was right around the age of my own kids.
From everything I’ve read, his son was a special kid who meant a lot to his teammates, friends and family.
He held strong even when he knew he was facing an uphill fight before eventually succumbing to cancer in August.
He was a 21-year-old student at Texas-El Paso before being forced to step away from the game for his treatment.
Sometimes reality has a way of slapping us in the face.
While my Opening Day with the family is delayed — and I hopefully have many more to come — Babe was simply savoring the memories he had with his son.
Perspective can mean everything.
After this entire situation is over, don’t feel sorry about going back to the parks, stadiums and fields and savoring every minute of the games you’ve always loved with your friends and families.
Nine years ago, it was just about a father/son trip to the ballpark. Nearly a decade later, the memories are all that are left for Babe.
After Luke’s death, the family set up the Luke Laufenburg FIGHT Endowment Fund at the University of Texas-El Paso. Anyone interested in contributing to that fund can visit givingto.utep.edu.
