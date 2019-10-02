TYLER — Mabank and DeKalb were 2-8 and 4-6 last season, respectively.
Both teams have started the season at 5-0 and have made their way into the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Mabank has five wins in a season for the first time since 2007 after a 58-28 win over Ferris and is No. 13 in the Class 6A/5A/4A rankings.
DeKalb has had just two winning seasons in the past 10 years, but has a win over Daingerfield in its undefeated start and is coming off of a 38-0 victory over Queen City.
The Bears are No. 14 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings.
DeKalb is the only newcomer to the small-school poll, while Elysian Fields dropped out.
The top four in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings remained the same with Jefferson getting 10 of the first-place votes, and Malakoff taking three first-place votes. Diboll, San Augustine and West Rusk round out the top five.
Longview was the unanimous top pick in the big-school rankings. Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Tyler Lee round out the top five.
John Tyler and Whitehouse joined Mabank as newcomers, while Lindale and Mount Pleasant fell out.
All eyes will be on Texarkana this week as No. 4 Pleasant Grove plays host to No. 2 Carthage.
In small-school action, No. 1 Jefferson will be at No. 15 Hughes Springs, and No. 5 West Rusk will host No. 10 Gladewater.
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last week
1. Longview (13) 195 5-0 1
2. Carthage 175 4-0 2
3. Lufkin 170 3-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 160 5-0 4
5. Tyler Lee 136 4-1 6
6. Henderson 131 4-1 5
7. Gilmer 110 3-2 11
8. Van 107 4-1 8
9. Jasper 84 4-1 13
10. Athens 64 4-1 14
11. Paris 61 3-2 7
12. John Tyler 31 1-4 NR
13. Mabank 30 5-0 NR
14. Texas High 28 3-2 9
T15. Whitehouse 17 2-2 NR
T15. Kilgore 17 3-2 10
Others receiving votes: Lindale 14; Marshall 13; Pine Tree 3; Pittsburg 2; Mount Pleasant 1; Chapel Hill 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Lindale; No. 15 Mount Pleasant.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last week
1. Jefferson (10) 191 5-0 1
2. Malakoff (3) 184 4-1 2
3. Diboll 165 4-0 3
4. San Augustine 155 4-0 4
5. West Rusk 127 5-0 6
6. Atlanta 126 3-2 5
7. Alto 116 5-0 7
8. Mount Vernon 96 5-0 10
9. Sabine 95 5-0 8
10. Gladewater 80 3-2 8
11. Daingerfield 71 3-2 11
12. Tenaha 44 4-1 14
13. Paul Pewitt 40 5-0 15
14. DeKalb 21 5-0 NR
15. Hughes Springs 17 4-1 12
Others receiving votes: Mount Enterprise 13; Elysian Fields 9; New Diana 5; Elkhart 2; Frankston 1.
Dropped out: No. 13 Elysian Fields.
