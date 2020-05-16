This year certainly wasn’t a typical Mother’s Day. Considering nothing seems typical these days, that pretty much goes without saying.
With that in mind, I went out of my way to make sure I had the perfect gift for my wife. Judging by her reaction, I modestly have to say that I think I nailed it.
As usual, my wife once again nailed it in picking out my mom’s Mother’s Day gift.
Even with those presents in tow, I think most moms will admit Mother’s Day never really was about the presents. It’s always been more about the presence of their kids rather than even the best gifts headed their way.
When it came to that, my wife and my mom had everything they needed when we gathered with the family this past Sunday.
But before we got down to lunch, snacks and gifts, we took a few minutes to remember the moms that weren’t there anymore. In the craziness of the season, it hit me once again.
Some of those at our little celebration didn’t have their moms there to join them.
My wife lost her mom long before we were married. Even though she admits they didn’t have the ideal mother/daughter relationship, she was still her mom and nothing can change that.
Mother’s Day gives her a chance to reflect on a few of those good times.
It was just over a year ago that my mom lost her mom, or as I call her “Mema Shirley.” It was only her second Mother’s Day in which they couldn’t spend the special day together.
Then there is Cher-ron, the mom of my daughters Spring and Sierra. This was their fourth day without their own mom there to share the day with them.
As they are now either in their teenage years or on the verge of them, many of the days without her have gotten just a little easier. I can say with quite a bit of certainty that Mother’s Day has not.
One of the positives of the past few months has been in being able to spend a little more time appreciating those around us.
The tougher part is in having more time to remember those who are gone.
Mother’s Day is a great day for showing the women around us exactly what they mean. When they’re gone, there’s a void that is impossible to fill.
So as we enjoy those special types of days, be sure to give them a big hug (at least where it’s still allowed in today’s crazy world). None of us know where we’d be without them.
For those already living the reality of being without their mothers, hang in there. I ran across this quote just a few weeks ago that seemed to be most appropriate for those dealing with a Mother’s Day without their own mom.
Even if they aren’t there in person, they would want you to remember this.
”A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”
