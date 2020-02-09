Growing up as an NFL fan, the Super Bowl had a way of living up to almost none of the expectations.
The first Super Bowl I remember watching was the famed 1985 Chicago Bears obliterating the New England Patriots in the Superdome.
It didn’t get much better from there. In a span from 1983-1997, there were two games decided by double digits.
Times have certainly changed. The latest Super Bowl to live up to the hype came last Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcame another double-digit deficit to win a 31-20 thriller over the 49ers.
That has become somewhat of the norm in recent Super Bowls that have included Seattle not giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the goal line, the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead and Nick Foles leading an unlikely upset over the Patriots.
The Super Bowl is no longer three hours of waiting to watch the commercials.
Now, fans may need a breather to wind down from the grand finale.
When it comes to that break, the XFL says “not so fast.”
Yes. The XFL.
The same league that was around for one season before shutting down in 2001 returned to the field this weekend.
Dragons, Defenders, Wildcats and Roughnecks took the field on Saturday. Today, it’s time to get a first look at the Vipers, Guardians, BattleHawks and Renegades.
The organization run by the WWE’s Vince McMahon is looking to find its footing in a market that hasn’t worked for decades.
The XFL has a list of former college standouts along with several players looking for a second chance at the NFL.
Here in Texas, the Dallas franchise turned to Bob Stoops to get back into the game.
Games won’t be hard to find as they will be shown on ABC, Fox, FS1 and ESPN.
In theory, football in America seems like a sure-fire recipe for success. Reality says differently.
Back in 2001, the XFL had the in-your-face attitude that was at least trying to serve as an alternative to the NFL. Needless to say, that didn’t work out.
Recently, the Alliance of American Football assured us it had the structure in place to be in it for the long haul. That league didn’t make it through an entire season.
Hopefully, this version of the XFL has learned from those failures.
Can the league succeed in a nation that loves football from the high school to the professional level? Yes.
Will it? Let’s just say I have my doubts.
I’m rooting for it to succeed, and I’ll take a few minutes to see what it’s all about as it gets underway this weekend.
At the maximum, it could be a league to get hardcore football fans through the NFL offseason while giving players another shot at recognition, which certainly is not a bad thing.
At the worst, players and coaches shouldn’t make any longtime commitments in their current XFL cities.
In action today, Tampa Bay will play at New York at 1 p.m. on FOX before Dallas hosts St. Louis at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Dallas’ home games will be played at Globe Life Park, the former home of Texas Rangers’ baseball.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world offers in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.
■ College basketball: Florida State at Duke, 6 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Duke is always the headliner in the nation, although Florida State might be the more complete team this year. Two of the teams that could win a national title will square off in this key late-season showdown.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: Since making an opening splash, the Clippers have flown under the radar for the past few months. However, they are still sitting near the top of the Western Conference as they enter a matchup against a 76ers team that has struggled as of late.
■ Pro basketball: Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: The Celtics look like legitimate contenders in the East. The Rockets may need to add another piece in order for James Harden to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in Houston.
■ College basketball: Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN+: The Big 12 is loaded at the top of the conference with Kansas attempting to maintain its dominance. West Virginia is among the teams looking to knock the Jayhawks off their perch.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The Lakers are still battling to make their way through an emotional few weeks. The All-Star break should be a nice distraction as they prepare for the NBA’s stretch run. They’d like to build some momentum before that against one of the better teams in the West.
■ Pro basketball: All-Star Saturday Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: One of the highlights of all-star weekend is the Saturday night showcase. The 3-point contest has become the headliner, while fans can still tune in to see some of the high-flying youngsters in the dunk competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.