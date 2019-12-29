After a recent birthday dinner for my daughter Sierra, an East Texas sports fan from Longview quickly discovered that I was the local sports editor.
Ready to break down a few sports topics, he quickly got to the topic of former Lufkin Panther and All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant.
“What do you know about Dez?”
Knowing a few stories dating back to his days even before taking the field for the Panthers, I quickly assessed where I should go with the information.
I know enough about Bryant dating back to his high school days, although I don’t pretend to be an expert on his life.
I decided I’d go with an option he probably wasn’t looking for, so I started with the Dez most fans choose to ignore.
“I know there are plenty of stories out there, and I’m definitely not saying he’s perfect,” I told him. “But from where he came from and what he has had to overcome, he’s got a lot to be proud of.”
I told him a few quick stories on some of the obstacles he had to overcome just to make it out of high school before telling him about the impromptu kickball game Dez put on for the city of Lufkin a few years ago.
The gentleman quickly shrugged that off to share his opinion on how players like him were everything wrong with the NFL. According to him, this generation of athletes is too self-centered to worry about anyone else.
Knowing where the conversation was going and that I would never change his mind, I politely disagreed and worked my way out of it before telling him to enjoy his holiday season.
A few days later, I came across a story about Dez buying a load of toys from a Dallas-area Walmart in order to provide local children with a better Christmas. There was also the time in 2013 when he bought several PlayStation 4s for shoppers at a Dallas-area store.
I jokingly told my wife how these are definitely the types of stories that are ruining our nation.
The story got picked up by a few news outlets, although I know feel-good stories simply don’t draw quite the attention of the ones that go in the opposite direction.
So the next time you hear one of those “Dez stories,” try to remember it isn’t all bad.
Former Lufkin head coach John Outlaw told me long ago there wasn’t anything Bryant couldn’t do on a football field. Figuring out the rest would be the tricky part.
I think the coach Dez said was a father to him would certainly be proud of where Dez is today.
While Dez is a good example of Lufkin players giving back during the holiday season, he is far from the only one.
Former Panther Erik McCoy is already a mainstay on the Saints’ offensive line, and it was somewhat of a surprise he was left off the Pro Bowl roster even as a rookie.
He has been center stage this season as Drew Brees continues to rewrite the NFL record book.
Although he will never get the recognition of a quarterback, receiver or running back, he has quietly put up one of the most impressive seasons by any rookie in 2019.
However, his work off the field is just as impressive.
In his time at Texas A&M, McCoy was part of the American Football Coaches Association’s Good Works Team. In addition to serving at local homeless shelters here in the East Texas area, he has been involved in projects at all his stops along the way.
McCoy even spent a week in Haiti with the Mission of Hope foundation.
His personality is one in which he would rather do those acts behind the spotlight, but he’s also the type of person anyone would want serving a community. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s already one of the best centers in the NFL either.
The good works from former Panthers don’t stop there.
Not far from home, former Panther and current Houston Texan Keke Coutee has never shied away from helping out local youngsters.
I should know since my 13-year-old daughter has a signed football from the former Texas Tech Red Raider sitting on her dresser. Knowing he was her favorite player when she was in first grade, he didn’t hesitate to sign a personally addressed ball for her birthday.
The look she got when opening that present was one I’ll never forget.
Last year, he was part of a Houston rookie group that took kids on a shopping trip just before Christmas.
Up north, Don Muhlbach has been one of the best long snappers in the game for the better part of the last two decades. Just last winter, he was named to his second Pro Bowl.
Like other Lufkin athletes, his work hasn’t stopped there.
In addition to serving up long snaps, his contributions have gone far beyond that. He is a significant contributor to the Michigan Animal Shelter and the Teammates for Kids charity.
Those good works trickle far down from the athletes currently in the pros.
In advance of Kansas State’s Liberty Bowl, former Panthers’ defensive end Bronson Massie was seen talking to patients at a local St. Jude hospital.
On a local level, with the help of the Lufkin coaching staff, current Panthers have helped out at local Turkey Trots, Thanksgiving food drives, handed out candy canes at a local nursing home and welcomed kids for the first day of school.
That just sums up the past few months.
None of these acts of kindness are necessary for current or former Panthers, but they are examples of the type of city Lufkin can be.
In a 2016 Charm article, Muhlbach listed some of the best advice he’d ever received, which just happened to come from Outlaw, his former high school coach.
“Nothing is as good as it is or as bad as it seems. What truly matters is how you care for each other.”
As another holiday season comes to an end, we can be thankful so many athletes have listened to that advice from Outlaw as well as those who followed him.
