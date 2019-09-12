The path may have changed, but the destination has stayed the same.
Welcome to the journey of Lufkin senior Tre Odom. Up until his sophomore year, he was the one calling the shots as a quarterback.
His athleticism, mixed with a powerful arm, made him a dual threat who could cause problems for any defense. Growing up in Lufkin while rooting on the Panthers, he was ready to make his mark on the varsity program.
He just didn’t know it wouldn’t be at quarterback.
With the Panthers needing to fill a hole in the secondary, they decided Odom was the perfect match to fill out an already imposing defense. Instead of calling the shots on offense, he would be making the move to safety.
It was a move that could have set the wrong player back a season. Odom didn’t miss a beat.
“It was hard at first,” Odom said. “I had to trust the process. Now I’d rather make a big hit on defense than make a big throw on offense. This is where I want to be.”
Making the transition to the secondary could be a tough one under normal circumstances. Odom was joining Jerrin Thompson, one of the best safeties in the nation.
If teams hope to avoid Thompson, they’ll have another set of issues when they try to attack Odom.
They now make up one of the most formidable groups of safeties in the state.
“He would push me and I didn’t always like it,” Odom said. “He was always talking. I learned he was trying to make me better. I’m better because of it.”
Two games into his senior season, any lingering questions about Odom have gone out the window. Instead of sitting in the background behind Thompson, he has thrived.
Schools have taken notice as Division I schools Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State have offered the Lufkin safety. Southland schools SFA, Northwestern State and McNeese State have also taken notice.
The move from a position he grew up playing has now taken him to the verge of a college scholarship.
“I think it’s actually going to work out better for me,” Odom said. “The recruiting process has been going well. Right now I’m focused on how I can help this team out.”
Odom’s commitment to the team hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Lufkin coaching staff.
“He’d played quarterback his whole life,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We had a huge need for safety, and he was very unselfish. He went right to work. A lot of players think they can play both sides of the ball until they try it. He’s one that can actually do it.”
In fact, Odom has made his history at quarterback a positive in his move to safety.
He brings an uncanny knowledge of what opposing quarterbacks see from a defense thanks to being on the other end of the spectrum prior to his junior year.
“I think it helps me in knowing what to expect,” Odom said. “I love getting a big hit, but the main focus is just having my coverages down. I know I can keep getting better and I’m still learning.”
Odom’s quarterbacking days also aren’t completely a thing of the past. In the Panthers’ scrimmage, he was stellar in throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown.
He also saw playing time in Friday night’s win over Nacogdoches.
Odom brings a reliability, along with some much-needed experience, to the backup quarterback position.
“There’s a lot of pressure in having to work both sides of the ball,” Quick said. “He’s still got to keep up on offense, but he’s athletic enough to play either position and play it well. There aren’t a lot of guys that can do that.”
Regardless of position, Odom is ready to make his senior season a memorable one. He remembers the days of cheering on the Panthers while growing up in Lufkin.
He admits it’s a surreal experience in playing for the Panthers in his last time through the high school.
“I never thought I would be here,” Odom said.
“Now it’s my last ride, and I’m enjoying it. I want to make a few more memories along the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.