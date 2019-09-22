A seven-team district has led to a mid-September bye week for the Lufkin Panthers over the last two years.
Last year, Lufkin came back from the bye week in emphatic fashion as they rolled to a 49-6 road win over Willis. The Panthers will look for a repeat when that same group of Wildkats comes to Lufkin on Friday night.
The teams are coming into the game on opposite ends of the spectrum. Since an opening night loss to defending state champion Longview, Lufkin has won back-to-back games by a total of 105-7.
Willis is coming off a 49-37 loss to New Caney on Sept. 13.
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said the Panthers spent minimal time on the Willis gameplan during their bye week.
“We’ve looked at them and shown a little to the kids, but we’ll really dive into that on Monday,” Quick said. “You want to take a look at yourself and where you need to improve during a bye week. That was the main focus for us (last week).”
Willis is one of five teams that enters 8-5A DI action with a losing record, with Lufkin, Magnolia and College Station each sporting 2-1 marks.
College Station was the only team in action this past week as it took a 48-9 win over Nuevo Leon, a team from Monterrey.
Even though this will be the district opener, recent history shows it could be a key game for 8-5A DI teams. Last season, three of the four teams that won the opener went on to the playoffs. The lone exception was Tomball, which dropped a 58-28 decision to Magnolia West before eventually making the postseason as the fourth-place team.
“You want to get everything clicking by the time district gets here,” Quick said. “It’s not a playoff game, but you want to get off to a good start just so you’re not chasing everyone all year.”
Willis is coming off a 2-8 season in the first year under head coach Michael Wall. The Wildkats are picked to finish near the bottom of the district again this year.
However, Lufkin isn’t expecting a cakewalk in the district opener.
“You’ve got to make the most out of the bye week regardless of when it is,” Quick said.
“There’s never just a perfect time for it, but we tell the kids they have to get better during that week to give themselves a chance to get where they want to be.”
Friday will also serve as homecoming for the Panthers. Kickoff for the game for 7:30 p.m. with pregame activities to start prior to the game.
