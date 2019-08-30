As far as openers go, this one has it all.
The Lufkin Panther once again enter the season as one of the Top 10 teams in the state with a team that has hopes of playing December football.
They’ll welcome in a Longview team that knows all about playing football at Christmas thanks to ending an 81-year state championship drought last season.
The Panthers are led by a pair of big-time recruits in Jerrin Thompson (Texas) and Ja’Lynn Polk (Texas Tech).
Texas A&M-bound QB Haynes King, considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country, leads the Lobos.
Add in that the longtime East Texas rivals always play this game with the intensity usually reserved for the playoffs and fans at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium are in for a treat in one of the top games in the state.
“If we have to get the kids juiced up this week, then we have a problem,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Both sides know everything about the other. You’ve got to be locked in and ready to go the minute you step on the field. It’s like playing a fourth round playoff game in Week 1.”
The Lobos have won three straight games in the series, including wins in each of the last two openers. They also won the regional final playoff contest in 2017.
However, the Panthers have owned home field against the Lobos since 1999, winning 10 of the last 11 games in the series played at Abe Martin Stadium.
The last time the teams played in Lufkin in the season opener in 2016, the Panthers took a 35-24 victory.
“The familiarity of these schools goes back a long way,” Quick said. “We’ve played in Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nac. Of course we love having this game here, but you could play this one anywhere and it’s going to be big.”
While the Lobos are coming off a state title, they also lost seven players to graduation on each side of the ball.
However, they have plenty of talent left on a team that enters the season as the No. 6 team in Class 6A.
The Lobos are led on offense by King, who may be the best throwing quarterback in Longview history. He took over as a sophomore and quickly made his mark on the Lobos.
Last season, he threw for 3,665 yards and 41 touchdowns and ran for 568 yards and eight touchdowns in leading Longview to the Class 6A DII title.
He also gives the Lobos a much different look than the traditional power running game they have usually been known for.
“They go as he goes,” Quick said. “He’s a great player and a tough kid, and he’s proven it ever since he’s been a starter.
“It makes them a much tougher team to defend. They can still run the ball, then they’re really dangerous on play action or spreading it out a little.”
Longview is replacing seven of the other 10 starters on the offensive side.
His top returning target is receiver Kaden Kearbey, who had 553 yards and five receiving touchdowns last season.
In the backfield, Longview will feature Kaden Meredith, who ran for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns one season ago.
“(Meredith) played quite a bit last year,” Quick said. “They’ve got a couple of receivers that can really go get it.”
Like the offense, Longview is replacing seven of 11 starters on the defensive side.
LB Tyshawn Taylor had 121 tackles last season, including five sacks and 15 tackles for losses. On the defensive line, Sawyer Goram-Welch had 65 tackles, 15 of those for losses, and five sacks.
In the secondary, Robert Pierce made 65 tackles, three sacks and four interceptions.
“They’re going to use their speed and quickness to fly around and make tackles,” Quick said. “They’ve always got a great free safety and linebackers who are going to fly around and make tackles. They play hungry.”
Lufkin will counter with an offense led by Jordan Moore, who is entering his first full year as a starter.
He was unfazed when he started as a sophomore in last season’s season opener, throwing for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
With Ja’Lynn Polk and a talented group of Lufkin receivers, the Panthers have the ability to open things up this season.
However, Quick said the key to the game could come down to the running game and an offensive line that struggled in last week’s scrimmage.
“We have to be able to run the ball,” Quick said. “If we can open up some lanes, then that opens everything up for us. Whoever runs it can dictate the game.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is slated for 7:30.
