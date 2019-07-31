The Wells Pirates’ best season in school history ended in a trip to the state tournament in Round Rock.
A trio of those players were rewarded for those efforts earlier this week as they were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class A All-State Baseball Team.
Wells’ second baseman Garrett Allen was honored on the first-team, while Jakari Hadnot and Logan Tucker were each third-team selections on the team, which was announced on Monday.
Allen earned his spot as a second baseman after a senior season in which he had a .382 batting average. He had two doubles, 13 runs, eight RBIs and two steals.
Tucker added to his string of honors that included a spot on the all-state tournament team as a catcher. He finished the season with a .553 average with 16 runs, five doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases. He also had a .630 on-base percentage for a 16-8 squad.
Wells’ honors were rounded out by Hadnot, who was the team’s top pitcher in his senior season. He finished the season with an 8-5 record with a 4.20 ERA. In 562/3 innings, he had 101 strikeouts and 33 walks. Four of his losses were against teams ranked in 2A.
Wells advanced to the state tournament in memorable fashion before being knocked out in the semifinals by New Home. D’Hanis beat New Home the next day for the Class A championship.
Pitcher/shortstop Alex Magers, who led D’Hanis to a state championship, was the TSWA Class A baseball player of the year.
Magers was 9-1 with a 1.13 earned run average for 25-4 Cowboys. The Texas A&M signee also batted .474 with three home runs and 30 runs batted in.
