It’s been a steady climb up the state rankings for the Diboll Lumberjacks after they burst into the Top 10 with a win over the Jasper Bulldogs.
This past week, the ’Jacks used a 42-0 win over Coldspring to move up another spot to No. 6 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest Class 3A DI poll.
Atlanta, which was previously No. 5 in the state, dropped out of the poll following last week’s 32-29 loss to Hughes Springs.
That allowed the following five teams to move up a spot and for Eastland to enter this week’s rankings.
Grandview kept its spot atop the rankings, followed by Malakoff, Wall, Bushland, Rockdale, Diboll, Pottsboro, Hughes Springs, Jefferson and newcomer Eastland.
Diboll will go after a 7-0 start this week when it travels to face the Elkhart Elks.
Meanwhile, Lufkin used an impressive 31-21 win over College Station to keep its spot at No. 5 in the Class Division I poll.
Frisco Lone Star led the way, followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Highland Park, Lufkin, Hutto, Lancaster, San Antonio Wagner, Abilene Cooper and Cedar Park.
Richmond Foster, which was ranked No. 7, fell out of the rankings with a 34-32 loss to Friendswood, allowing three teams to step up a spot while Cedar Park moved into the Top 10.
Lufkin travels to face Magnolia this week.
In Class 2A DI, Alto edged up a spot in the rankings to No. 8 after a 41-14 win over Big Sandy. Mason, which was No. 8, dropped two spots to No. 10 after a 23-22 win over Brackettville.
Refugio led the way in the poll, followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, New Deal, Holland, Alto, Post and Mason.
Alto, which is 6-0 on the season, will host Price Carlisle in a key district game this week.
Other No. 1 teams in this week’s state rankings were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Waco Connally (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI) and Jayton (1A DII).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is the official rankings provider for the Associated Press this season. The rankings are compiled by the Texas Football staff and revealed live on “Texas Football Today” at 12:15 p.m. every Monday at Texas Football.com/Live.
