TYLER — Undefeated Jefferson moved to the top of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll following its 35-7 win over Paris North Lamar.
Jefferson received nine of the possible 14 first-place votes and had a total of 203 points to grab the No. 1 spot.
Malakoff received the other five first-place votes and had 197 total points following its 14-13 loss to Class 3A Division I No. 1 Grandview in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
Diboll stayed steady at No. 3 after its 14-9 win over Class 4A Division II No. 2 Jasper.
San Augustine had an impressive showing in a 67-14 rout of Tenaha to move up from No. 7 to No. 4, and Tenaha dropped from No. 8 to No. 14.
West Rusk, Alto, Sabine, Mount Vernon and Hughes Springs all jumped three spots this week from their previous spots.
Paul Pewitt (4-0) was new to the small-school poll, while Garrison dropped out.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A rankings, Longview remained as the unanimous No. 1 after a 17-7 win over West Monroe (Louisiana).
The top four in the big-school rankings remained the same, but Henderson jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 after a 63-7 win against Center.
Texas High made the biggest jump, going from No. 14 to No. 9 following a 30-14 victory over Kilgore. Athens returned to the poll at No. 14 after a 52-29 win over Ferris.
John Tyler (0-4) dropped out from the top 15 for the first time this season but will get a chance to move back in with a home district opener against No. 9 Texas High on Friday.
Longview is hosting Class 6A No. 14 Rockwall on Friday, and Chapel Hill is hosting No. 4 Pleasant Grove.
No. 11 Gilmer will play host to Class 3A Division II No. 1 Newton. Notable small-school games are No. 12 Hughes Springs at No. 10 Mount Vernon and No. 13 Elysian Fields at No. 11 Daingerfield.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writers Joe Hale and Chris Parry, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last week
1. Longview (14) 210 4-0 1
2. Carthage 190 4-0 2
3. Lufkin 183 2-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 173 4-0 4
5. Henderson 147 3-1 7
6. Tyler Lee 121 3-1 5
7. Paris 120 3-1 9
8. Van 114 3-1 8
9. Texas High 96 3 -1 14
10. Kilgore 78 3-1 6
11. Gilmer 74 2-2 10
12. Lindale 55 2-1 12
13. Jasper 42 2-1 11
14. Athens 32 3-1 NR
15. Mount Pleasant 13 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: John Tyler 10; Chapel Hill 9; Palestine 2; Mabank 2.
Dropped out: No. 13 John Tyler.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last week
1. Jefferson (9) 203 4-0 2
2. Malakoff (5) 197 3-1 1
3. Diboll 183 4-0 3
4. San Augustine 158 3-0 7
5. Atlanta 139 2-2 5
6. West Rusk 127 4-0 9
7. Alto 120 4-0 10
T8. Sabine 91 4-0 11
T8. Gladewater 91 2-2 6
10. Mount Vernon 81 4-0 13
11. Daingerfield 78 2-1 4
12. Hughes Springs 54 4-0 15
13. Elysian Fields 52 3-1 12
14. Tenaha 36 3-1 8
15. Paul Pewitt 21 4-0 NR
Other receiving votes: DeKalb 17; Tyler Grace Community 16; New Diana 7; Garrison 5; Mount Enterprise 1; Winona 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Garrison.
