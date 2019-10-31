The Lufkin Panthers admit they are almost exactly where they hoped after the eighth game of the season. Lufkin has rattled off seven straight wins, including the last four over the other playoff contenders in 8-5A DI.
The last three victories were of the double-digit variety, including a 52-7 victory over Magnolia West, which entered Friday night in a first-place tie with the Panthers.
The Panthers’ magic number is one in order to clinch its second straight district title. They can accomplish that feat with a road win over 2-6 Caney Creek on Friday night.
While all those numbers are nice for the Panthers, they insist they are nowhere near being done when it comes to the regular season.
“The message to our team is to continue to get better every week,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “The teams we’ll see in the playoffs are going to keep getting better, so if we want to beat them, we have to get better as well.”
That steady improvement has been on display throughout the last month.
Lufkin opened district with a somewhat sloppy 42-13 win over Willis before being pushed to the limit in a 24-18 win over Magnolia.
Since then, Lufkin has turned it on as it used a strong fourth quarter for a 31-21 win over College Station. The last two opponents haven’t been able to withstand an early onslaught with the Panthers dominating both Tomball (55-22) and Magnolia West.
That progression on all phases is what has Lufkin optimistic with the postseason starting in two weeks.
“The best thing about the past four weeks is we’ve gotten better every Friday,” Quick said. “That starts during the week. Our focus has gotten better. When things haven’t gone smoothly, somebody has been there to take care of it. Now we have to keep that up no matter who’s on the other side of the field.”
Caney Creek will enter Friday’s game coming off its first win in district, a 41-40 decision over Waller. Any chance of a playoff appearance appears to be in the past for Caney Creek.
That doesn’t mean Lufkin is putting this one in the win column just yet.
“Staying good every single week is a hard thing to do,” Quick said. “But championship teams have the ability to do it. You need to stay at your level every time out. Great teams can do that.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game at Conroe’s Moorhead Stadium is set for 7:30.
