Even as a fan of most major sports, I’ll admit there’s just something a little different about football season.
College football on the TV during a cool and rainy Saturday afternoon followed by a marquee Top 25 matchup is a soothing way to start any weekend.
With that in mind, I’m ready for the first Saturday of college football.
Of course, the only things missing are the cold, the rain and the Top 25 matchups.
But there is still college football, and that has to count for something.
Some improvisation may be necessary when it comes to Saturday’s games. Cranking up the AC while ordering a pizza may be a better alternative than grilling while watching games in the 100-degree heat.
Regardless of the external factors, football season is here until a national champion is named shortly after the calendar turns to 2020.
There are still a few things college fans can look forward to over the weekend.
In the only Top 25 matchup of the weekend, Oregon and Auburn clash at Jerry World in Arlington.
The Ducks are a few years removed from being national powers, while the Tigers seem like the ultimate feast-or-famine squad.
That will be the headline game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night on ABC.
Closer to home, the SFA Lumberjacks will start the Colby Carthel era in a trip to Waco, where they will face the Baylor Bears. Lufkin’s Carl Williams, one of the top FCS recruits in the nation, will also make his SFA debut for a Lumberjacks’ team headed in the right direction. However, a trip to face one of the sleeper picks in the Big 12 is a tall task this early in the season.
The game can be seen on ESPN Plus.
In other action, Top 10 Texas gets to show if they’re close to being “back” as they host Louisiana Tech on the Longhorn Network.
While it may seem like it for some, the rest of the sports world doesn’t stop with the beginning of football season. Here is the rest of what you can catch on TV this week.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m. tonight, ESPN: Heading into the final month of the season, the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros are each fighting for the league’s best record. Two of those squads finish off a key weekend series on Sunday Night Baseball.
Pro golf: Tour Championship, 2 p.m. today, NBC: The unofficial end of the season comes when the winner of the Fed Ex Cup is awarded $15 million. Justin Thomas led the way in the standings heading into the weekend with Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka following.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The Yankees continue their West Coast trip in an easier environment when they travel to face the cellar-dwelling Mariners.
Pro baseball: Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, AT&T Sports: This is somewhat of a bittersweet matchup for Astros’ fans. Charlie Morton, who was on the hill when they clinched their only World Series title is scheduled to match up with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, FS1: The Mets have suddenly surged into a jumbled Wild Card race along with the Phillies. The Mets’ pitching staff makes them a problem, while Harper still knows how to steal the show.
