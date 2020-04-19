It’s been five weeks since high school athletes from across the state walked off the field.
At Morris Frank Park, the Hudson Hornets and Lufkin Panthers walked away after a weekend full of baseball action at the Pete Runnels tournament.
A few miles away, the Lady Panthers’ soccer team joyfully celebrated taking a huge step toward a district title.
Several hours away, the Hudson Lady Hornets’ softball team made the long trip home from New Braunfels after their own tournament was canceled in the middle of the action.
Five weeks.
It seems like five months.
That was the start of a spring sports season unlike any other. Those same players held out hope for a little over a month. When the governor announced schools would be closed for the duration of the school year, an announcement from the UIL seemed inevitable.
The announcement came later on Friday afternoon when the UIL said all spring sports activities and state championships were officially canceled.
With the overlap in events in any normal year, there usually aren’t many nights spent completely in the office.
This is usually the time soccer playoffs are wrapping up and baseball and softball teams start the meat of their district schedules. Angelina College would usually be ramping up its schedule, and track and field would be getting heated up.
Most days, I had to plan around how many teams could get into the paper.
There were days I’d get home around midnight before taking a deep breath and counting down the days until summer.
I’ve got my own countdown going now. But instead of waiting for the sports season to be over, I’m waiting for the next one to start.
As it turns out, a hectic schedule of nights at the ball park wasn’t such a bad thing.
The nights at the fields are now days spent on the phone with area athletes.
In the absence of sports, my original idea was to share some of the stories of those local players, predominantly seniors. A few noteworthy underclassmen also had stories too good to pass up.
If there weren’t going to be games, then there could at least be stories, and these local players have stories that could last for days.
Our interviews usually start with a couple of standard questions. By the time I get off the phone, I’ve got more information than could be told in a simple feature story format.
Many of these athletes have already made decisions about playing at the next level.
Others were hoping they could finish the final part of their athletic careers.
They were all hoping their seasons could somehow be salvaged before Friday’s announcement.
I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed each and every interview that I’ve done since all of those seasons have been halted.
I can also say I’d trade a few of those stories in for an unending string of nights at the ballpark.
I honestly can’t imagine how those athletes are feeling now.
While each of those athletes understand the difficulty of the situation, many were still holding out hope before the season was officially canceled on Friday afternoon. A few of those athletes had spoken on the possibility of their seasons being canceled prior to Friday’s announcement.
“I think having signed (with Northeast Texas) would make it just a little bit easier for me,” Central catcher K.K. Hancock said a few days before Friday’s announcement. “But there are seniors on this team and across the area that don’t have another year. That would be the toughest part.”
“It’s heartbreaking at this time of year to not be out there,” Lufkin first baseman Brett Riggs said earlier this week. “I’ve wanted to represent Lufkin my whole life. Knowing that might not happen again is pretty hard to take.”
“I think turning in our jerseys will probably be the hardest thing of all of this,” Hudson third baseman Hanna Allen said. “Tasha (Pierce) and I know we’ll get to play together next year (at Northeast), but it would have been great to share the field with everyone else again.”
I’ll be waiting for the local sports scene to get back to normal as soon as possible.
Until then I’ll be back on the phone with some of those high schoolers for future stories while counting down days to be back at the stadium or ballpark.
For those who have story ideas for area athletes, primarily seniors in the area, email jhavard@lufkindailynews.com or call (936) 631-2608.
