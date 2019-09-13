With teams adjusting on the fly, a scouting report can be thrown right out the window on any given Friday night.
Tonight will be one of the few times that scouting report never even existed. That comes with the territory for the Panthers, who will host the Redskins del Estado de Mexico in non-district action.
This is the fourth and final game in the series between Lufkin and Mexican teams, and the Panthers admit they know little about the team they’ll share the field with tonight.
“We don’t know a thing about them,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said on Tuesday afternoon. “We think we might be able to see a little something on them, but it’s definitely not going to be what we usually have.”
With that unfamiliarity, mixed with next week’s bye week, the focus for the Panthers over the week has been more on getting ready for district rather than planning for tonight’s non-district finale.
Regardless of the opponent, Lufkin will look to build upon the momentum it got in last week’s shutout win over Nacogdoches.
“It’s very important for us to play good football,” Quick said. “We need to be efficient and we need to play fast. We don’t need to get sloppy no matter who’s out there.”
Quick said the team could take a few positives in focusing more on improvement rather than scouting out an opponent.
“Really the biggest opponent every week should be ourselves,” Quick said. “We need to do what we do, which is getting better at blocking and tackling somebody. That’s just magnified a little with this being the game this week then having a bye next week.”
On defense, the Panthers will look for another efficient game in coming off their first shutout of the season. The Panthers took a 68-0 win over the team from Mexico one season ago, one of three shutouts in the last two seasons.
Keeping good habits will be one of the biggest keys for the defense as it prepares for district action.
“We want to keep chasing the ball over the field and keep on hitting,” Quick said. “The main thing is whipping the guy in front of you and making sure you’re in the right spot.”
Offensively, Lufkin was solid in last week’s game as it overcame somewhat of a slow start to take a 31-0 lead by halftime. The Panthers added a touchdown on their first drive of the second half before the backups worked the rest of the game.
“We need to do our jobs on that side of the ball as well,” Quick said. “We want to play a clean game and keep from making mistakes. That and staying healthy are the biggest keys.”
Another key in tonight’s game could be getting a wide array of players onto the field if the score gets out of hand early, as it has done in each of the past two years.
“We really need to work on our depth,” Quick said. “A lot of these guys out here are one play away from being a starter. We’ll need almost every single one of them before the season is over.”
Following tonight’s game, Lufkin has a bye before opening district action at home against the Willis Wildkats on Sept. 27.
Kickoff for tonight’s game at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7:30.
