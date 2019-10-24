When it comes to big games in District 8-5A DI, nobody does it better than the Lufkin Panthers. In a district that has featured five true contenders for four playoff spots in each of the past two years, Lufkin has come out unblemished each time.
Last year, the Panthers blew out the second and third place teams from College Station and Magnolia West. This season, Lufkin had a tougher time against College Station.
Now they’ll get their chance to virtually slam the door on the rest of the district when Magnolia West comes to town Friday night.
“The kids like the challenge,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “As good as film is these days, they know when they’re going to play somebody good and when they’re not. I think they get a little more excited when they see a team is good, and we’ve got a good one coming here Friday night.”
Magnolia West is the co-leader in the district with Lufkin as each team stands at 4-0.
The Panthers finish the season against Caney Creek and Waller, possibly the two worst teams in the district.
Magnolia West finishes the year against Lufkin, Magnolia and College Station.
That means a Lufkin win would virtually lock up the district title for the Panthers. A Magnolia West win would set up a scramble for the title.
Regardless of those scenarios, Quick said the Panthers need to be ready for the challenge on Friday night.
“The standard we have here is pretty high and we want to play good teams,” Quick said. “We need to continue to execute well. I think the kids will be up to the challenge.”
The Mustangs started the season with two losses in their first three games. Following a blowout win over Brenham, Magnolia West dropped games to C.E. King (26-21) and Richmond Foster (50-28).
Since district started, Magnolia West has been untested in outscoring Tomball, Willis, Caney Creek and Waller by a combined score of 185-96.
Lufkin received a pair of tests against Magnolia and College Station before steamrolling Tomball 55-22 last week.
Friday night’s game will be the end of a four-game stretch in which Lufkin plays the other top contenders in 8-5A DI.
“This past Friday was a big road win in a place we hadn’t been before,” Quick said. “They were a really good offensive team and the kids rose up and played well. We handled the situation really well. Now we have to handle business at our place.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
