ATHENS — Water level is about five inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair to eight pounds with the best bite coming in 8-12 feet around grass using Flukes, Senkos and shaky head worms. Schooling fish are sporadic, hitting small moving baits when active. Crappie are slow with a few partial limits coming around deep brush piles.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass are fair to seven pounds around select docks in deeper water with brush using Texas rigs, jigs and shaky heads. Also some fish holding on drops with brush in 8-16 feet. White bass, catfish and hybrids are good on main lake humps using fresh cut shad, slabs and flutter spoons. Crappie are fair around brush piles.
CONROE — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says bass are fair. A few fish holding around bridge rock and retaining walls during low light, hitting Texas rigs, cranks and a few topwaters. Midday bite is best on points, road beds, pond dams and channel swings in 12-18 feet using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and crankbaits. Catfish are good around baited holes near channels in 18-22 feet of water.
FORK — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear. Water temp the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. Best action coming late in the day using shaky heads and 10-inch worms in 10-15 feet on secondary and main lake points and humps. Main lake points and humps in 25 feet also giving up some quality fish late in the day using Carolina rigs and spoons. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 20-25 feet; jigs and shiners working equally well. Catfish are good in creek channels in 30 feet using punch bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about two inches high high and stained.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good bass fishing to 8 1/2 pounds. Best patterns are fishing topwaters over flats and points with drop offs early and late. Afternoon bite is best in 18 feet around brush using big worms and swim baits. Night fishing also has been productive. Bream are good near the islands and around piers using small worms. Crappie are good around lighted piers and along creeks on shiners. Catfish are good on rod and reel using worms and cut perch around baited holes. Jug lines tipped with shad and perch are good for some larger fish.
’PINES — Water level is five feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Longview bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are good to seven pounds on points and river bends using Texas rig worms and cranks. Also a few fish hitting topwater and Flukes over grass and around bushes. Crappie are good along the river using shiners. Catfish are excellent on trotlines tipped with cut bait.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and muddy. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass are fair on crankbaits fished around docks, keying on shade. Also some fish hitting plastics and cranks fished around wood near channel breaks. White bass are fair around main lake humps and points from mid-lake south. Crappie are slow. NACOGDOCHES — Water level six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers report some decent numbers away from the bank on points and hard bottoms in 18-20 feet, but not much size. Best bets are shaky heads, Carolina rigs, football jigs and cranks. Also some fish shallow around pads and grass beds near channel breaks and sloughs, hitting Texas rigs, frogs and a few on frogs.
Crappie are fair around brush piles late in the day and at night.
PALESTINE — Water level is about three inches high and muddy to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on spinnerbaits and swim jigs fished shallow around flooded grass and lay downs. Crappie are good under bridges in about 20 feet and in brushpiles. Catfish are good over baited holes in 16 feet using night crawlers, liver and punch bait. White bass very slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says fishing traffic has been light. Bass are fair to seven pounds on 3-5 feet in the mouths of creeks using spinnerbaits and plastics. Early topwater bite has been sporadic. White bass are fair on bottom in 20-28 feet on humps and points, hitting slabs from mid-lake south. Crappie are fair in 18-25 feet, suspended at 8-10 feet, hitting minnows. Limits are hard to come by. Catfish are good over baited holes and in standing timber 12-18 feet deep.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is six inches high and falling. Water temp the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good on frogs and Texas rigs worked around hay grass. Anglers are getting lots action shallow, but not much size. Better quality coming on Texas rigs, Carolina rig and cranks away from the bank on ledges, points, drops and brush piles. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing is good around brush piles in 24-35 feet, suspended 12-15 down.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 1.21 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good on trotlines with some blues in the 50 pound range taking cut perch along the river and on flats in 12-15 feet. Rod and reel fishing is good along creeks and the river channel. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good shallow on Whopper Ploppers and frogs, mainly late in the day. Trick Worms, cranks and football jigs are producing some good quality fish in 20 feet around isolated humps and other structure. Crappie fishing has slowed down over the last week.
NACONICHE — Water level is at about two inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been good, using slow falling Flukes, Senkos, shallow diving cranks and swim baits. Most fish are suspended or roaming in timber, chasing shad. No report on crappie.
