I’ve spent the last month hoping the bad news wouldn’t hit.
For my own reasons, I was hoping local high schools would be able to finish their spring sports season. As a sports editor, I think it goes without saying that my job is much easier when actual sports are involved.
However, after sitting by the TV and watching Gov. Greg Abbott officially cancel classes for the rest of the school year, I had a sinking feeling in my stomach the inevitable wasn’t far away.
That news came about four hours later that the rest of the UIL spring schedule had been canceled.
My first thought was how devastating this would be to any senior who had their season canceled. A lifetime of high school dreams were out the window for seniors who had their careers ended by no fault of their own.
(For what it’s worth, there is a petition out with players, coaches and family members petitioning to finish high school seasons in the summer. It is a noble idea even if it is a long shot. It can easily be found online).
My second and admittedly selfish thought was exactly how I was going to fill a sports section for four more months without our staple of high school athletics.
My third thought was seeing if our youngest baseball and softball players might have a chance to play with their friends at the ballpark this summer.
I saw a couple of Facebook messages from local league officials promising they were still doing everything in their power to have a season. I sent a few messages out to the local organizers to confirm the same.
It was quickly guaranteed that all of them were doing everything in their power to give the kids a spring (or summer) to remember.
Seasons weren’t canceled. In fact, they pointed out they are doing everything within their power to guarantee a season for hundreds of kids from all over the county. That would get them back on the field with their friends as soon as possible.
As a dad of a few young athletes, I guarantee that means more to them this year than in any recent seasons.
I try not to exaggerate things, but I quickly felt pretty good about having local league organizers who go above and beyond when the alternative is simply putting an end to it.
Canceling is easy.
I promise navigating the reorganizing, rescheduling and complete reshuffling is not.
High schoolers are devastated by their high school seasons being taken away. As someone who has worked with them for almost a quarter of a century, I feel their pain.
But even with that said, many of the youngest T-ball, baseball and softball players simply don’t understand any of this.
I thought it was a given that any of these adults who are volunteering should be commended for their efforts.
That is until I came across a message board of local baseball parents. Apparently they didn’t share my thoughts.
Following is a little sample.
“Can we go ahead and get a refund because this is getting a little ridiculous?”
“If they reschedule, we might not make all the games so why bother?”
“Why should we have to pay full cost if we might not play as many games?”
“This is making it tough on my travel team.”
“You waiting so long makes this pretty tough on us to make plans.”
To all of this, I would use one of my favorite phrases.
“Give me a break.”
And that is being nice.
These coaches, directors, commissioners, team dads, dugout moms, umpires and plenty more have lost nights of sleep in hopes of not taking away a summer of sports for kids that don’t quite understand what COVID-19 even means. Almost all of them aren’t making any money off any of these decisions.
It would hurt them almost as much as the kids if they had to finally make the call that a season wouldn’t happen.
Maybe instead of a long list of complaints about things they can’t control, then two simple words would be good enough for those administrators and coaches who wait for baseball and softball season as much as the kids.
“Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.