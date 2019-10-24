Lufkin Panthers’ QB Jordan Moore was named the Week 8 American State Bank Player of the Week for the South Division.
In Lufkin’s 55-22 win over Tomball, Moore was on fire for the Panthers, passing for 467 yards and four touchdowns. The 467 yards passing is the most in a four-quarter game in school history. The all-time single game record was set by Tyler Stubblefield with 562 yards, accomplished in a quadruple-overtime game.
Teammate Ja’Lynn Polk and San Augustine QB Jayden Hicks were also nominated for the award.
San Augustine QB Jayden Hicks and Lufkin WR Ja’Lynn Polk.
“Jordan works very hard,” stated Lufkin head coach Todd Quick. “He has good people around him and a great supporting cast which helps with his success. And couple that with the time he put in this past summer and all the time he puts in watching film, he can’t help but be successful. He’s a great student as well and this recognition is well-deserved. I’m glad we have guys like him on our team.”
“Jordan put up some great numbers this week,” American State Bank’s Tim Haugh said. “He’s been nominated a couple of other times this year and has come close to winning this award, so I knew it was a matter of time that he got over the hump and earned his spot as an American State Bank Player of the Week.”
Each week, American State Bank will select a weekly winner from the North and South Divisions. All 22 weekly winners will be pledged a $2,500 scholarship.
One of those weekly winners will be named the ASB Player of the Year and will be pledged an additional $7,500 scholarship for a total of a $10,000 scholarship. All scholarships are good to the college, university or accredited trade school of the weekly winner’s choice.
For a player to be eligible to be a weekly winner of the American State Bank — Player of the Week, all players must be nominated by going to www.asbplayeroftheweek.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.