When realignment is announced in February, Caney Creek won’t shed a tear if they end up in a different district than Lufkin.
Lufkin wrapped up a two-game sweep of the Conroe school by dismantling the other Panthers in every way possible. By the time the night was over, the Panthers had rolled to a 58-0 win despite playing almost exclusively backups in the final two quarters.
In a game completed in under two hours due to a second-half running clock, Lufkin outgained Caney Creek by 399 yards.
Over two matchups between the schools, Lufkin outscored Caney Creek 121-0 while winning the yardage battle by a total of 843-121.
Both games featured running clocks after Lufkin won the first halves by 42-0 and 35-0 scores.
On a night the district title seemed like a foregone conclusion, Lufkin left no doubt once again against a team that will once again finish near the bottom of the district.
The score may have been the least important part of the night with two teams clearly on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Another consistent performance was what Quick liked best.
“You want to come out and take control of it early, but it doesn’t always happen,” Quick said. “The kids came out pretty focused (tonight) on both sides of the ball.”
The Panthers now enter the regular-season finale at home against Waller in a game that is virtually meaningless.
However, Lufkin will still try to finish out a perfect district mark while moving its winning streak to nine games. Those factors, coupled with Senior Night, should be enough to motivate the Panthers in the final tune-up for the postseason.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Offense: It was apparent from the opening snap that Caney Creek would offer little resistance for the Panthers when Caleb Berry ran through the line and carried defenders for a 28-yard gain.
Four plays later, Ja’Lynn Polk wasn’t close to being touched when he scored on a four-yard reception.
That proved to be a sign of things to come with Jordan Moore completing his first 10 passes and throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Berry continued his late season breakout with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Polk had four catches for 80 yards and a score before leaving in the second quarter.
In addition to that, even Lufkin’s backups had their way with Terrance Fields, Cristian Diaz and Brendan Taylor scoring on long touchdown plays. On a night Caney Creek wasn’t doing much to slow Lufkin down, the Panthers took advantage by running through and around the competition.
Defense: Outside of a tough second-half performance against Magnolia, Lufkin has had its way with one-dimensional offenses.
That was the case once again against a Caney Creek offense that relies almost exclusively on the run.
Caney Creek tried just three passes in the game, completing none of those.
They didn’t have much more success on the ground where they had 73 yards on 36 carries, an average of two yards per rush.
Spencer Brandon, the second-leading rusher in the district entering the night, gained 63 yards but needed 26 carries to get to that total.
Only one Caney Creek drive went into Lufkin territory. In addition to a strong first half, Lufkin was able to work on its depth after the break when it kept the shutout intact.
Lufkin’s defense will get more of a challenge once the playoffs arrive, but Friday’s performance was another good sign.
Special teams: There wasn’t much to speak of for Lufkin on a night Caney Creek elected for fair catches to get the ball out to the 25-yard line.
Polk, who left the game with an injury, had a strong effort on his one punt and Caleb Encarnacion made each of his five extra points. Brandon Cano made all three of his extra points.
In addition, Lufkin’s special teams put two points on the board when a mishandled snap led to a safety.
Lufkin will close out the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Waller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.