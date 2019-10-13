I’m not exactly certain when looking mad became the way to show you’re happy, but I do remember exactly when I realized it was definitely a thing.
It was a decade ago when I was sitting on the couch watching the Cowboys play the Chiefs in Kansas City.
With the game tied in overtime, Tony Romo hit Miles Austin for a perfect 60-yard scoring strike that silenced a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd.
Game over. Time for Dallas to go home.
Just a few seconds after Austin got in the end zone, he looked menacingly around, giving the angry stare down.
At that point, my nearly 3-year-old daughter turned around to me and stated the obvious.
“He’s supposed to be happy!”
Yes, Sierra. Yes, he is.
As I started my next sentence, she quickly got distracted with whatever little kids do. Her mom turned to me and made her own point.
“You know she’s right, don’t you?”
At that point, I realized for the millionth time that out of context, sports simply don’t make sense.
When stellar athletes screw up in the biggest of situations, they’ll give a knowing smile.
When that same player comes through in the clutch, they give a death stare to everyone in the crowd.
As an almost 3-year-old pointed out a decade ago.
“He’s supposed to be happy.”
He probably is. Just don’t let anyone else know.
Today, a Cowboys’ team that has long since moved on from Romo and Austin will try to make their fans happy when they travel to take on a struggling New York Jets’ team.
That game can be seen on CBS at 3:25 p.m.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world offers this week.
Pro football: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8:30 a.m. today, NFL Network: If die-hard fans can’t get enough of their Sunday football fix, this is the game for them. In a game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a crowd that knows little about the sport, Carolina and Tampa Bay will look to stay in the early playoff picture.
Pro football: Houston at Kansas, City, noon today, CBS: The positive for Texans’ fans this week is they can’t be blocked out from watching their favorite team. The bad news is they’ll face an uphill climb against the best offense in the league.
Pro baseball: MLB Playoffs, this week, TBS, FOX, FS1: There isn’t anything quite like pro baseball, especially when your chosen team has its eyes set on a World Series. The final step to the World Series continues this week. The National League Championship Series can be seen on TBS with the American League Championship Series being played on FOX and FS1.
Auto racing: 1000Bulbs.com 500, 1 p.m. today, NBC: The fifth week of the NASCAR playoff chase heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 1000Bulbs.com today.
Pro football: Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: This NFC North rivalry should be a fun one on the not-yet-frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. Green Bay is looking to re-establish itself as an NFC powerhouse while Detroit has gotten off to a solid start.
Pro football: Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX: With the teams on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum, this game is more intriguing in terms of rivalry than it is for its play on the field. However, Patrick Mahomes is always fun to watch, even if the competition isn’t.
College football: Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. Friday, FS1: Friday night games are a rarity for Ohio State. This really isn’t the type of matchup that will keep high school fans at home on a Friday night as this one should be decided well before the first quarter is over.
College football: Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m. Saturday, Longhorn Network: Nothing says the Longhorn Network quite like Kansas playing at Texas. Coming off the Red River Rivalry, Texas will look to take it to the Jayhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.