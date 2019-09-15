There is no overreaction like NFL overreaction. And there’s no NFL overreaction like what happens after Week 1.
It was a season ago that the Buccaneers stunned the Saints at the Superdome. The sky was falling in New Orleans, while Tampa Bay was proving the doubters wrong.
The Cowboys scored one measly touchdown in a 16-8 loss to the Panthers. Cam Newton was ready to get back to the Super Bowl, while Dallas was going nowhere fast.
The Seahawks’ road loss to Denver was further proof they were no longer any kind of playoff contender.
It all seemed so clear until fans looked back on those same games five months later.
New Orleans was a missed call from the Super Bowl, while Tampa Bay turned into a dysfunctional mess.
Dallas returned to the playoffs, and Newton eventually sat out the end of a season that went from glorious to miserable in the span of two months.
Russell Wilson became an MVP candidate while the Broncos won five more games the entire season.
Fast forward a year and we’ve got an all-new set of stories.
The Cowboys are back. The Chiefs are unstoppable. The Browns are miserable, and the Patriots have rendered the rest of the NFL irrelevant.
Is there any reason to even worry about the rest of the 2019 season?
If any professional sports league in America has taught us not to overreact after a single week, then it’s the NFL.
Of course, that doesn’t keep the entire NFL fanbase from doing just that on a weekly basis.
For those who are still NFL fans, just sit back and enjoy the ride. Then when they wrap up with the Super Bowl in February, feel free to look back and laugh.
We’ll repeat this entire process in a year.
In this week’s FOX doubleheader, the Cowboys will try to look like world beaters against another team not expected to be a playoff contender in Washington.
That will be followed by the Saints and Rams facing off in a rematch of last year’s unforgettable NFC Championship Game.
Dallas and Washington will kick off at noon, while the Rams and Saints start at 3:25.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
Pro football: Jacksonville at Houston, noon today, CBS: Even in a loss, there was plenty to like about the Texans’ opener. Houston was mere seconds away from a win against one of the NFL powerhouses only to fall short. However, it also at least momentarily avoided any major injuries that have a tendency to derail their seasons.
Pro football: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. tonight, NBC: This battle of the birds features teams that started the season on opposite ends of the spectrum. Philadelphia overcame an early 17-0 hole to beat the Redskins while Atlanta dropped a 28-12 decision to Minnesota in a game that wasn’t nearly that close.
Pro baseball: Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m. today, TBS: The Braves have suddenly become contenders for the best record in the National League, while Washington is still trying to fight its way into the playoffs.
Auto racing: South Point 400, 6 p.m. tonight, NBC Sports: The chase for the NASCAR title starts with the opening of the playoffs today. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin currently lead the standings.
Pro football: Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The Baker Mayfield hype train went off the tracks in the opener as what was supposed to be an easy win turned into a blowout in the other direction. He’ll look to get back on the tracks on Monday night in a trip to New York.
Pro baseball: Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Southwest: The final installment of this year’s Silver Boot Series has Texas fighting for a .500 record while the Astros chase the best record in the league.
College football: Utah at USC, 8 p.m. Friday, FS1: A Friday night matchup with ranked teams is a rare occasion in college football. Heading into this weekend, both Utah and USC were ranked among the nation’s Top 25.
Pro baseball: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, FS1: The Indians have overcome a series of departures only to stay in the Wild Card chase. They’ll need a strong finish in order to hold off the A’s and Rays.
College football: Auburn at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, CBS: With games against Clemson, Alabama and LSU also on the schedule, it’s easy to overlook this one. However, this is a big-time early-season SEC contest.
College football: Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m. Saturday, CBS: The primetime matchup is sure to be a ratings bonanza with Notre Dame heading south to take on the Bulldogs. The winner of this matchup will be an early favorite to make the College Football Playoff.
