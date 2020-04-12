My how the times have changed.
April is arguably the best sports month of the year. The options are usually limitless.
It’s the opening month of the MLB season along with the Final Four, the NBA playoffs and the Masters.
That is until COVID-19 came around.
Now all of those events are off the board, making the biggest “sporting event” of the month one that really isn’t an event at all.
The NFL is still planning on going through with their Draft later this month with teams selecting from remote locations.
If you’re not a football fanatic, your choices are limited to old-school replays or watching your favorite athletes play video games from their couches.
The alternatives to live events are ones I hope we laugh about for years to come.
An Easter night exclusive is “Exhibit A” as the NBA HORSE competition will be played tonight.
After plenty of research (news flash: I have a lot of free time on my hands lately), the event apparently consists of players shooting from their own goals in one-on-one competitions in different cities and states.
For anyone who has ever lost out in a game of HORSE, you know exactly how exciting it is to watch the rest of the players finish out the competition.
I’ll just say that even when I was playing basketball almost every day of my life, watching HORSE never was at the top of my priority list. To be honest, it was never even at the bottom of it.
Yet the NBA and the NBA Players Association are rolling out this feature in prime time.
It’s got NBA players in Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Mike Conley Jr. and Chris Paul, old timers Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce and WNBA standouts Allie Quigley and Tamika Catchings.
If this idea had been rolled out a month ago, the best-case scenario would have been it being roundly laughed at. The worst-case scenario, and the more plausible one, would would have been it being completely ignored.
Yet here we are.
On today’s Easter Sunday, I’ll be glued to my TV watching what now almost classifies as can’t-miss TV. It’s an event that will be televised on ESPN at 6 p.m.
The kicker is it’s not even a one-night event.
The quarterfinals are tonight with the semifinals and championship set for Thursday.
To their benefit, it will raise money to help benefit COVD-19 response efforts.
Can Young take down Mr. Big Shot? Will a WNBA player knock off a future star? Will “The Truth” hurt for LaVine against one of Boston’s Big 3?
These are questions you don’t find out on any normal sports day!
And to be honest, I can’t wait for the days when we can ignore events like this once again.
In a normal world, I’d gladly hand the remote over to my wife or one of the kids to catch up on pretty much anything.
In today’s insane world, I’ve already called dibs on the TV.
I’ll save you a seat.
I almost forgot. Nobody is invited.
Have a blessed Easter Sunday.
Once this mess is finally over, everyone is invited to our next game of HORSE in the driveway.
