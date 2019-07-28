SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about normal level and falling. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says good numbers of bass are moving out of the hay grass and transitioning to offshore ledges, points and hard bottom structure, hitting Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks. Frogs and flipping still producing some bites up shallow. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie are good to fair around brush piles in 24-35 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is 3.68 feet high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are excellent to seven pounds on points using Texas rig worms and cranks. Some schooling activity along the river early and late. Crappie are excellent around bridges using shiners. No report on catfish.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 2.21 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are fair along the river and on flats with most ranging 5 to 50 pounds, mainly on cut bait. Hand fishing still good along river edges using night crawlers and punch bait. Hot weather keep most anglers off the water. Bass anglers picking up some good quality fish away from the bank around isolated humps and other structure in 17-20 feet using Texas rig red bug worms. Crappie are fair around brush and at the long bridge.
NACONICHE — Water level is about two inches low and clear. Surface temp is in upper 80s, lower 90s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has slowed somewhat. Frogs and topwater baits producing a few fish around shade and floating timber. Slow falling flukes, Senkos and cranks are good for some bites down to 10 feet on suspended fish. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about one inch high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are good with some solid numbers coming on mid and lower lake humps using slabs and jigs on bottom. Topwaters producing blow-ups when fish are actively schooling on shad. Best bite is early. Black bass are best around lower lake boat houses and rocky points using medium diving cranks or flipping creatures to shallow wood. Newton, upper Carolina and Bethy have been turning out some good fish. Catfish are fair on jugs in Penwaugh Bay and the mouth of Kickapoo. The 190 road bed giving up some fish on rod and reel. Crappie are fair around deep cuts in Bethy, White Rock and Harmon creeks using shiners under a slip cork.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says fishing patterns are unchanged from last week. Bass are best around deeper docks with brush using Texas rigs, jigs and shaky heads. Drops with brush in 16 feet also holding fish. Main lake humps are giving up fair numbers of white bass, cats and a few hybrids using flutter spoons, slabs and cut bait. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is normal and muddy up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early up north using frogs around pads and other vegetation. Crankbaits are the ticket down south on points in 8-10 feet. Crappie are best on jigs around brush piles and under bridges. Channel cat are excellent using liver and night crawlers around baited holes in 14 feet.
CONROE — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says bass are fair. Early in the day try Texas rigs, cranks and Senkos around shore rock and bulk heads down south. Midday bite is best around offshore pond dams, road beds and points with brush, mainly on Carolina rigs. Catfish are good with limits of small channel cat coming over baited holes in 18-22 feet.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting black bass to around 6 pounds using topwaters over 3-4 foot flats early and cranks on drops in 3-6 feet. Midday bite is best around brush in 15 feet using worms and swim baits. Night fishing also has been producing some quality fish. Bream are good near the islands using worms. Crappie are fair off lighted piers at night. Creek channels with brush also holding some fish. Catfish are good to four pounds on trotline tipped with shad and perch.
FORK — Water level is two inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie and bass fishing have been very slow as of late. Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 25 feet using punch bait.
ATHENS — Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass are going strong on main lake points and near the dam, hitting small moving baits and topwaters. Fish are shy due to boat traffic; drifting is best. Also some fish around outside grass edges on points in 8-12 feet. Crappie are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fisheries biologist Todd Driscoll says a 13.42 pound bass was found floating dead recently. Offshore structure humps, the pipeline and hard bottom structure still giving up some decent numbers from time to time, but most are small. Some schooling activity on the main lake, hitting cranks, spoons and topwaters. Shallow bite is best early and late on swim jigs, Texas rigs, wacky worms and frogs tossed around pads and scattered grass. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is an inch low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are reporting a few solid fish up to five pounds. Best bite still shallow around wood in 3-5 feet, mainly in the mouths of creeks using Texas rigs, swim jigs and spinnerbaits. Topwater action is hit or miss. White bass are best on points and humps in 20-28 feet. Catfish are good around baited holes and in standing timber using punch bait and cut shad.
