The Lufkin Panthers took care of business on the field throughout the 2019 season on their way to finishing a win away from a district title.
They also handled their business off of it as three players were named to the Texas High School Coaches Academic All-State Team, which was announced earlier this week.
Gerardo Guzman, Adam Holden and Davis Powell were each named to the prestigious academic team.
Lufkin head coach John Cobb spoke to the effort of the players in earning the award.
“It’s a testament to how hard those kids have worked in the classroom,” Cobb said. “They have been able to manage their academic life and their baseball life very well. It’s also a great testament to their parents and how they have been raised at home.”
Each of the three players were also academic all-district selections for the Panthers along with Cy Murphy, Brett Riggs, Shaun Bowers and Nick Mosley earlier this year.
Powell, a Grayson Community College signee, also played in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game in addition to being an all-state player.
In addition to the Lufkin accomplishments, Hudson also had a pair of players who were named to the academic all-state team.
Reed Smith and Colton Castilaw were each named to the squad. Both players have signed to play for Tyler Junior College next season.
In order to earn academic all-state honors, players must have a grade point average of 93 or higher.
