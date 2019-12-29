It was almost a year ago that the Texas Longhorns rolled into the Sugar Bowl and stunned a group of Georgia Bulldogs still fuming about being left out of the College Football Playoff.
Texas shockingly controlled both lines of scrimmage in putting together a performance much more dominating than the 28-21 score indicated.
Sam Ehlinger stood on the podium and proclaimed “We’re back!”
A year later, his words ring true as the Longhorns are back — in the Alamo Bowl. Before we ring in the new year, Texas fans can get one last glimpse at a team that failed to live up to almost all expectations in a 7-5 season.
They’ll get to see if they can salvage something out of the season against Utah, which was a win away from the the playoffs before an equally surprising demolition by the Oregon Ducks.
Texas rounded out the season by firing its offensive and defensive coordinators.
If 2020 is a repeat performance, Tom Herman will probably follow them out the door.
In another part of the state, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are coming off that same 7-5 record, which is slightly more understandable given the level of competition.
The Aggies had to settle for the Academy Sports Bowl, which was played in Houston two days ago.
Even with the tough competition, 7-5 won’t sit well from the fanbase with a highly priced coach.
If you’re looking for the feel-good story for a Texas team in the Big 12, it comes from the most unlikely of places in Waco.
Not long ago, the school faced one of the biggest scandals in college football history with Art Briles leading the way. He somehow got another head coaching job at Mount Vernon, although that’s a column for another day.
Matt Ruhle has been the biggest cause of a turnaround that has seen Baylor go from 1-11 to 11-2 in just a few years.
Don’t be surprised if Ruhle gets scooped up by an NFL team, although the buyout apparently makes that somewhat of a trickier issue than many realize.
A Baylor team that was expected to finish around .500 is now competing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night. In fact, they were probably a few plays away from a spot in the playoffs despite playing without their starting quarterback.
Even a loss in that game wouldn’t dull the shine of what has to be one of the best jobs of coaching in college football over the last few years.
That game can be seen on ESPN at 7:45 Wednesday night. The Longhorns’ game is set for a 6:30 start on Tuesday night.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer.
Pro football: Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., today, FOX: There isn’t much to be said about the Cowboys that hasn’t already been said. However, a win today combined with a Philadelphia loss would somehow buy Jason Garrett another week on the sidelines. Of course, that would only serve to prolong his own misery for another week.
Pro football: San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., tonight, NBC: Amazingly, one of these teams could be headed to Philadelphia or Dallas to meet a .500 team next week. They’ll look to avoid that fate in a game for the division championship.
College football: Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, noon, Wednesday, ABC: Neither of these teams finished 2019 the way they would have liked as losses against their rivals tarnished seasons that were pretty good. They’ll get a chance to send some tough fanbases into the offseason with a win.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m., Friday, ESPN: The Russell Westbrook experiment has quietly gone well for the Rockets so far this year. They’ll look to stay near the top of the Western Conference standings against a tough Philadelphia squad.
Pro football playoffs, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., Saturday, NBC: The NFL playoffs always provide some drama before the seven-month football playoff drought starts. Those matchups should be announced at the conclusion of today’s NFL slate of games.
