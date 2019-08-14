Two of the hottest days of the year greeted the Lufkin Panthers when they reported for official workouts this week.
Those near-100-degree temperatures did little to slow down the Panthers as they hit the midpoint of the first week of practice today.
“(Monday) they were all excited even before practice, and we sort of petered out there toward the end,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Today we had a lot better tempo at the end today. I was much more pleased with today’s workout.”
Due to UIL rules, the team worked out in helmets without pads over the first two days of workouts. They are able to put on shoulder pads today before going in full equipment on Friday.
The first day of full contact will come either Saturday or Monday afternoon.
Quick said he sees the workout routine as a positve in player safety.
“Even for the guys that have been working out every day, it’s still really hot out here,” Quick said. “We coordinate our practices to go hard then tone it down a little bit. The kids have access to water the entire time. It really is a good thing the UIL does in putting the players first.”
However, both coaches and players are anxiously awaiting full-contact drills, especially on the defensive side.
“The offense can get a lot more in than the defense when there’s no contact,” Quick said. “On defense, we have to be creative because you don’t want to develop bad habits. We spend more time teaching than we would throughout the year.”
Lufkin will close out the first week of practice with picture day on Saturday morning then have another week of practice before scrimmaging Huntsville on Aug. 23.
It will be a good test for both teams as Lufkin is the No. 7 team in the state in Class 5A Division I, while Huntsville is No. 5 in Class 5A Division II.
“It gives the kids a little something to look forward to before the Longview game,” Quick said. “We’ll do just a little bit of game planning for that to get in the routine. The main thing is getting a look at some of these guys against another team.”
Lufkin will open the season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when it hosts defending Class 6A Division II state champion Longview.
