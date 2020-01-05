Football fandom can be a weird thing. A recent trip to the grocery store proved all I needed to know about that fact.
As I waited at the checkout counter, the cashier was casually talking with a few other workers about the NFL playoffs.
She was for the Saints. Another was for the Ravens, and another was for the 49ers.
As sports trash talk goes, it was all good-natured stuff. It was also obvious none of them were going to back down from their opinions.
According to whoever was talking, there was no way the Saints could beat the Ravens, New Orleans wasn’t going to be stopped or it was the 49ers’ year.
As she finished ringing up my purchase, she recognized me from the newspaper and told me I had just written a story on her brother.
Having written plenty of stories on different athletes, I asked who her brother was.
“Erik McCoy.”
As in Erik McCoy, the second-round pick of the New Orelans Saints, the former Lufkin Panther who was one of the best centers in the nation at Texas A&M and has already established himself as one of the NFL’s elite in his rookie season.
I think it’s pretty safe to see why New Orleans was her team of choice.
I was just amazed that being the sister of an NFL player still doesn’t exempt you from any workplace trash talk.
They admitted her brother was “pretty good” while still saying the Saints had no chance of winning it all.
Sometimes you just can’t catch a break.
Fortunately she’s the type of worker I’ve never seen without a smile. Therefore, it was no surprise she kept smiling through all the trash talk.
She’s also the kind that won’t back down from that same trash talk.
Hopefully she’ll get the chance to talk a little more trash when her brother is fitted for a Super Bowl ring.
McCoy and the Saints will start their playoff run today when they host the Vikings. That game can be seen at 12:05 p.m. on FOX.
It will be followed by the Seahawks traveling to take on the Eagles at 3:40 p.m. on NBC.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
■ College football: Lendingtree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN — Even with only two games left in the college football season, it will be a stretch for some fans to get their fix in with this matchup as Louisiana goes after its 11th win against Miami (Ohio).
■ Pro basketball: Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN — For those just getting warmed up on the basketball season, Luka Doncic has quickly evolved from a really good player to one you don’t want to miss. The Mavericks will get a test from one of the best teams in the West when Denver comes to town.
■ Pro basketball: Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, TNT — Russell Westbrook was beloved in Oklahoma City in a career that included an MVP. He should get a warm reception when he returns to the city wearing Rockets’ red.
■ Pro football: NFL divisional round, Saturday — The conference’s top seeds will kick off their postseason with the 49ers hosting a 3:35 p.m. game on NBC before the Ravens host a 7:15 p.m. game on CBS.
