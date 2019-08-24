HUNTSVILLE — Even while sharing the field with another Top 10 team, the focus for the Lufkin Panthers was still on a Longview Lobos team that will be headed to town in a week. With that in mind, the Panthers made sure to make the most of a scrimmage against a strong Huntsville team.
By the time Lufkin walked off the field, it had plenty of reason for optimism as well as some room for improvement before Friday’s season opener.
“The kids are already talking about the Longview game,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We’ll be up at the school at 9 (this morning) to look at this and get going. Huntsville’s a good team that will show you what you need to work on. Tonight’s scrimmage was a good thing to help put us in position to be successful next week.”
The Panthers had their bright spots throughout the scrimmage. On the defensive side of the ball, Lufkin was lights out for most of the day before allowing a long touchdown in the two quarters of live action.
In 90 plays on defense, the Panthers allowed double-digit yardage on only six plays. Only two of those came against Lufkin’s first stringers.
“The defense is usually ahead of the offense at this point, and that’s mainly because it’s all about effort,” Quick said. “We had good effort over there and got after them.”
On the offensive side, Lufkin showed off some of what could be a big-play offense that will be led by Jordan Moore and an explosive group of receivers.
Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown with Ja’Lynn Polk being his top target with four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Kelton Wright had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown and Cristian Diaz had five receptions for 91 yards.
Caleb Berry proved to be Lufkin’s top threat out of the backfield in limited action as he ran for 51 yards on eight carries.
“Offensively we were good at times but kind of shot ourselves in the foot at other times,” Quick said. “We made some mistakes to get behind the chains, but we saw some good things out there as well.”
The scrimmage started with special teams plays followed by 50 plays from both offenses.
The Panthers’ defense dominated Huntsville throughout that action with the first team allowing one lone first down in its 20 plays on the field. Julian Diaz had an interception for Lufkin and Deondres Calhoun recovered a fumble.
Lufkin’s offense was more efficient in moving the ball as it drove near the Huntsville 20 on several different occasions.
Lufkin’s only touchdown in the controlled scrimmage came when starting safety and backup QB Tre Odom threw a perfect pass to Wright for a 59-yard touchdown.
Odom has recently drawn interest from Division I schools at safety but has plenty of experience at quarterback. He finished the scrimmage throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Lufkin closed out the controlled scrimmage action by outscoring Huntsville 7-0.
In the two quarters of live action, the Lufkin defense had a hard hit on a Hornets’ receiver, and Jerrin Thompson picked off the ball in mid air before sprinting toward the Huntsville goal line. However, the play was blown dead because of scrimmage rules.
Huntsville later would have the same type of play in which it had a pass that appeared headed for a pick six before it was blown dead.
The Panthers used the biggest play of the day to get on the board in live action as Moore hit Polk for a short route before he blazed his way to the end zone for a 75-yard score.
Huntsville tied it up on one of their few explosive offensive plays of the scrimmage when Tyrique Carter caught a 50-yard touchdown pass.
The teams finished the live two quarters of action tying 7-7.
Lufkin will now begin its final preparations for its home opener against defending Class 6A Division II state champion Longview at 7:30 Friday night. Huntsville will host Lufkin’s district rival Willis on Friday night.
