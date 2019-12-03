While area schools will have to wait a few more months to learn of their exact realignments, they learned the classifications in which they will compete on Tuesday morning when the University Interscholastic League released its official cutoff numbers.
Huntington will see the biggest impact as it drops into Class 3A.
Huntington turned in an enrollment of 491 students. The mark fell 24 students shy of the mark for 4A schools.
The Red Devils will compete in 3A DI in football and in 3A in all other sports.
Diboll, which turned in an enrollment of 503, also will remain at 3A after falling just short of the 4A cutoff. The Lumberjacks will once again compete in 3A DI in football.
Those numbers means Diboll and Huntington will likely share a district when realignment is announced. Franklin, Diboll’s biggest competition for the district crown over the last two seasons, is dropping to Class 3A DII.
Central, which had an enrollment of 398, will likely join those schools in non-football sports, as well as Pineywoods Community Academy, which had an enrollment of 273.
Meanwhile, Lufkin will remain in 5A DI for football next season after turning in an enrollment of 2,177. In all other sports, Lufkin will compete in 5A.
The Panthers won the district title in each of the last two seasons while competing in 5A DI.
Schools with 2,220 students or more will compete in the 6A level.
Longview, the Class 6A DII 2018 state football champion, will drop back into Class 5A DI after turning in 2,186.5 students.
John Tyler will remain in 5A DI, meaning it will be one of three East Texas schools in 5A DI.
However, if recent history is any indication, Lufkin is unlikely to join them in a district.
In November, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick admitted Lufkin never has a full grasp of where it will end up on realignment day due to its location, but thought it was a strong possibility its district could look similar to the one of the last two years.
Hudson will remain in Class 4A for all sports after turning in a number of 846.
Corrigan-Camden will continue to compete in 3A DII with an enrollment of 245.
Zavalla will be in 1A with an enrollment of 89.
Alto and Groveton will be among schools competing in 2A DI. Apple Springs will compete in 1A DII.
District realignments officially will be announced on Feb. 1.
