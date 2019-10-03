Lufkin head coach Todd Quick often refers to his top playmakers as the “Joes” of the team. They’re the players with so much talent, they’re expected to make plays no matter who they line up against.
This year’s version of the Panthers has its share of Joes that starts with Texas Tech-bound Ja’Lynn Polk along with Texas-bound Jerrin Thompson.
On Friday night, the dynamic receiver Christian Reggie reminded the Willis Wildkats and the rest of the district just how dangerous he can be. Any time the Panthers needed a big play, Reggie was in the middle of the action.
By the end of the night, he had 12 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores came immediately after Willis scores, slamming the door on any upset hopes Willis still had.
“That was a great night,” Reggie said. “The big part is it seemed like every catch meant something.”
Reggie is no stranger to the Panthers. In his junior season, he was more of a third option where he finished with 28 receptions for 372 yards and six touchdowns.
It only took him one play into his senior season to show this year would be a little different. That’s when Polk took a lateral and found an open Reggie, who maneuvered his way around a speedy Longview defense before turning on the speed for an 89-yard touchdown.
Even though Lufkin eventually came up a few points short, the message had been sent.
Reggie wasn’t to be taken lightly.
“Coach (Scott) Green told us about that one in pregame warmups,” Reggie said. “We pretty much knew it was going to go for a touchdown.”
That was one of his three touchdowns in a season in which he has 23 catches for 330 yards through the first four weeks. Those totals all put him at third place in District 8-5A DI. Polk is among the top two players in the district in each of those categories, meaning Lufkin easily has the most dangerous tandem of receivers in the district.
With that type of output, it’s easy to see why Lufkin likes what it has in its passing game.
“My mindset going into any game is they can’t hold me,” Reggie said. “We know they can’t focus on stopping one of us without somebody else hurting them.”
Reggie is also the latest in a trend of Lufkin receivers who thrive at the inside receiver positions. Current Houston Texan Keke Coutee has been followed by eventual collegiate receivers Malik Jackson and Titan Williams at the position.
“We’ve had some really good ones over the last few years, and he’s right there,” Quick said. “He plays a lot bigger than he is. If he gets an outside linebacker or a safety on him, then he’s going to have the advantage because of his quickness and his ability to catch the ball.”
Reggie has also established himself as a multi-sport star for the Panthers. He was part of Lufkin’s basketball team that finished one win shy of the regional tournament last season. He followed that by being a part of Lufkin’s district champion track team.
He’ll once again compete in all three sports, although he’s hoping his return to the basketball team will come in late December.
“Playing multiple sports keeps me motivated and in shape,” Quick said. “The goal is to win state here, then I’ll put my focus on basketball.”
On the football field, he is far from a one-dimensional player. Reggie is on each unit of special teams where he already has a 93-yard kickoff return to his credit. He averages 46 yards on three kickoff returns and he also averages 11 yards on three punt returns.
Now in his senior season, Reggie wants as much responsibility as possible. The Lufkin coaching staff agrees with him.
“We’ve got a lot of things we ask him to do,” Quick said. “Of course it makes it easier when he usually gets it done.”
