A little time in front of the TV with the kids goes a long way in showing that even when you’re watching the same thing, you may be seeing something completely different.
Such is the case in watching sports with any of my kids who are currently approaching the teenage years or are already there.
During the recent MLB playoffs, Alex Rodriguez popped up on the screen as an analyst. With me approaching 40 years old, I remember him as plenty of things.
He was a likeable superstar in Seattle.
He was the $252 million man that actually did more bad than good for the Rangers.
A-Rod was Enemy No. 1 both for Yankees fans and haters, even while helping the team to another title.
Then at the end of his career, he was the disgraced steroid user who failed multiple drug tests and later admitted to the violations.
Thirteen-year-old Jaylen took one look at him on the screen and saw somebody else.
“That’s J-Lo’s boyfriend! Or is it her husband? Are they married yet?”
I couldn’t help but let out a little laugh. A baseball player who was once the best in the world is now more known for his significant other than what he accomplished on the baseball field.
It doesn’t stop there.
Trying to shake off the World Series blues, I turned to a Mavericks’ game.
There in the front row was billionaire Mark Cuban.
Of course, I know him as the owner who helped turn the Mavericks from the joke of the NBA into the 2011 NBA champions.
Cuban was the one who waved his finger at the rest of the NBA, always on the verge of a major fine.
He’s still one of the most outspoken owners in the league even without quite as much controversy.
Ten-year-old Cameron looked at the screen and once again saw something else.
“That’s the guy off ‘Shark Tank’!”
I admit I really didn’t have much to add as I watched the ‘’Shark Tank” guy go onto the court to celebrate with the Mavs’ players. Who let that guy out there anyway?
The ‘’Shark Tank’’ Guy and his Mavericks will be on national TV on Wednesday night as they host what’s left of the Warriors. That game can be seen on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports week has to offer.
■ Pro football: Dallas at Detroit, noon today, FOX: There’s no roller coaster quite like the Cowboys’ roller coaster. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys will look to get back in the win column ahead of a grueling final stretch.
■ Pro football: Houston at Baltimore, noon today, CBS: If the Texans are looking to see where they stand, they’re headed to the right place. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are coming off an impressive win over the Patriots and a blowout victory over the Bengals.
■ Auto racing: Ford EcoBoost 400, 2 p.m. today, NBC: The grueling NASCAR schedule hits the finish line today. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are the finalists to take home the championship.
■ Pro football: Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs surprisingly find themselves in danger of missing out on the playoffs if they can’t turn things back around.
■ Pro basketball: Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: It’s not too far-fetched to say this could be an NBA Finals preview. Boston has been better than any team in the East, while the new-look Clippers have stood out in the West.
■ Pro football: Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX: The Texans have a short week to get ready for a key divisional matchup. If the Texans can get a win in this spot, they would be in the driver’s seat for the division title.
■ College football: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX: The Buckeyes have been on a different level than their overmatched competition this season. They’ll look to add a major victory to their slate against Penn State.
■ College football: Texas A&M at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS: The Aggies have the toughest closing two games in college football. After visiting Georgia this afternoon, they’ll have to go to Baton Rouge for the season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.