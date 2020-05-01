The words youngsters from across the area have been waiting to hear for the past two months might not be far away.
“Play ball.”
At least that’s the hope for Lufkin Little League, which has anxiously been awaiting approval from state officials to start its 2020 baseball season.
“We’re gonna play baseball,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “It’s going to be a great baseball season. I would tell the kids to keep their gloves oiled up and their arms loose. We’re going to be ready to go as soon as the governor allows it.”
At the national level, Little League Baseball and Softball made the announcement on Thursday afternoon they were canceling their World Series and regional tournaments due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Many of the primary issues involved teams traveling from across the nation, state and other parts of the world. However, the announcement didn’t include local play for individual leagues.
“That’s certainly not what we were expecting to hear today,” Arnold said. “With that being said, that doesn’t impact our decision on getting our local leagues started when we get the go ahead. None of us anticipated this, but we’re making plans that will be released as soon as possible once we get the go ahead.”
In the governor’s most recent announcement, which went into effect today, small sporting events are now being allowed with no more than four or more members.
The hope among many is the second phase of reopening would include team sports.
“There isn’t any guarantee, but we’ve got a date in our mind we’re working with,” Arnold said. “It’s just connecting the dots of what the governor has said and what we can anticipate at this point.”
Even though the regular season usually wraps up in May, there are no set restrictions on extending the season into the summer for the local youngsters.
The primary goal at this point would be to get the players on the field for their regular season, although contingency plans are also under discussion for all-star play.
Lufkin competes in District 10 and with Texas East at the state level.
“We’re keeping all our options on the table for that,” Arnold said. “We’re going to work with the other charters and see where to go for all stars. With no regional or World Series, it will have a different look, but giving the kids as much baseball as possible is our goal.”
Arnold said he is anxiously awaiting an Opening Day that he thinks will be made even better by local kids anxious to get on the field after being away from their friends for the past few months.
“We’re going to have a great baseball season,” Arnold said. “I think the atmosphere and attitude when we get to the ballfield is going to be an exceptional experience for everyone out there.”
Across the county, Hudson, Central, Diboll and Huntington are also planning on starting their seasons once given approval from the state. Dixie Baseball has yet to make an announcement about their tournaments at the statewide and national level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.