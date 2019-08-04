As a sports editor, I readily admit sports are probably on my TV too many hours of the day. But as a father of four kids who have yet to reach their teenage years, watching the game and listening to it are two totally different things.
In other words, sports may be on the TV, but I’m probably not hearing much of the analysis.
After Sunday night, I officially realized that may be a good thing.
With two of the kids headed off to a conference in San Marcos and the other two preoccupied, I took the opportunity to turn up the TV and see what they had to say about the Red Sox and Yankees.
I was quickly mesmerized, and I’m not totally sure that is a good thing.
Within five minutes of my peaceful TV watching, Alex Rodriguez compared Yankees’ starting pitcher Domingo German to both Pedro Martinez and Cy Young.
Yes. That Pedro Martinez. And yes. That Cy Young.
At his best, Martinez might have been the most dominating pitcher I’ve seen. He was so good that he dominated the steroid era while never even having whispers about if he was on PEDs himself.
He won three Cy Young awards and made eight All-Star games.
The actual Cy Young was well ahead of my time, although he does have 511 wins to his credit.
So with that in mind, I decided to look up exactly why German was being put in the same sentence as two of the best to ever play the game.
Prior to this season, he had a total of two wins. Even this year’s spectacular record of 13-2 speaks much more to the Yankees’ savage lineup than to his 4.08 ERA, which would make him more of a bottom of the rotation pitcher on a few of the other MLB heavyweights.
Yet that didn’t stop Rodriguez from hammering down the comparisons to Martinez for the rest of the night.
I know A-Rod failed more than one drug test in his time in the MLB. I just didn’t realize it was that type of drug he was being tested for.
For those who can’t get enough of Rodriguez and the ESPN Sunday night crew, they’ll get another crack at the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry when they face off in the Bronx at 6 p.m. tonight.
Knowing me, I’ll be watching. But I might turn down the volume a few notches this time.
Here is a look at the rest of the sports world as football fans are patiently counting down to the upcoming season.
Pro baseball: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m. today, TBS: The NL Central is a wide open race headed into the final two months. Two of the teams within reach of that division will go against each other at Wrigley Field today.
Auto racing: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen, 2 p.m. today, NBC Sports: Denny Hamlin is coming off a win at Pocono that moved him into fourth place in the standings. He’ll look to continue to climb the standings at today’s race.
Pro golf: Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m. today, NBC: A couple of weeks after the season’s final major, the August grind heads to North Carolina.
Pro baseball: Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN: After threatening the Astros just a few weeks ago, the A’s appear to be headed to another Wild Card berth now that Houston is finally close to healthy. They’ll look to keep up a steady pace in Monday’s trip to Chicago.
Pro baseball: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The Pirates aren’t among the contenders in the NL Central, although they’d like to play the role of spoiler when the Brewers come to town.
Pro baseball: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3 p.m. Saturday, FS1: Not long ago, the Giants sported one of the worst records in the National League. A late surge has put them within striking distance of a playoff berth, although they still have plenty of work ahead of them.
