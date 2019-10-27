The recent American League Championship was quite the renewal of a sibling rivalry for my family.
My sister and I followed our dad’s lead, growing up as Astros’ fans in times when it wasn’t always easy to be an Astros’ fan.
Somehow our much younger brother was a different breed. Even growing up in East Texas, he was all about the Yankees.
That worked out pretty well for him in the first 25 years of his life. The last five years have been a different story.
The most recent trend started in 2015 when the Astros took out the Evil Empire in a one-game Wild Card playoff.
Two years later, they met again, this time in the ALCS. This time it took a full seven games for the Astros to repeat history and take out the Yankees once again.
This past week, it was time to see if the third time was the charm for the Yankees or if the Astros could three-peat history.
Even the least faithful of fans knows what transpired. Houston’s biggest little man did what he does best.
His walk-off home run sent the Astros to the World Series and the Yankees into the offseason.
Fortunately for Cody, we had somewhat of a truce on trash talk throughout the ALCS.
Other than a few Tombstone memes prior to the series, I stayed quiet.
And even when the Yankees steamrolled the Astros in Game 1 then kept the series alive by beating Verlander in Game 5, he kept his peace.
So as the party raged at Minute Maid Park, I played the role of the nicer older brother by texting to tell him how great of a series it was.
The peace was kept.
Apparently Jill didn’t share the same compassion as she forwarded me a screen shot of her own text to Cody.
“Cody, I want you to know that I mailed you some Kleenex to wipe your tears and some butt cream for that whooping. I’m here for you brother.”
I guess the high road isn’t always the only road open.
With the rosters of both teams loaded for at least the next few years, this probably won’t be their last playoff meeting.
Let’s just hope Jill has another year to come up with the perfect trash talk for next season.
If necessary, Game 5 of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals will be shown at 7 tonight on FOX. Game 6 and 7 are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer.
■ Pro football: Oakland at Houston, CBS, 3:25 p.m. today: Depending on the week, the Texans look like they can compete with any team in the league. They’ll look to avoid a letdown against the better than expected Raiders.
■ Pro football: Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m. tonight: The Patrick Mahomes injury was a buzz kill for both the Chiefs and the NFL. Fortunately the injury didn’t appear to be serious, although it will have to delay a Rodgers/Mahomes matchup.
■ Auto racing: First Data 500, today, 1 p.m. NBC Sports: It’s officially a sprint to the finish in the NASCAR circuit as they enter the final four weeks of the schedule.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Clippers at Utah, ESPN, 9 p.m. Wednesday: Kawhi Leonard’s arrival in L.A. makes the Clippers instant title contenders. One of their top competitors will be the Jazz, who are consistent challengers in the West.
■ Pro football: San Francisco at Arizona, FOX, 7:15 p.m. Thursday: Kyler Murray has shown glimpses of the type of quarterback that has future promise. He’ll get his first primetime showing against a stingy 49ers’ defense.
■ Pro basketball: Houston at Brooklyn, Friday, 6 p.m. ESPN: The Harden/Westbrook experiment will be a work in progress in the early going. They’ll look to get some early momentum against a team anxiously awaiting the return of Kevin Durant.
■ College football: Georgia at Florida, CBS, 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Even with both teams suffering losses, this is one of the big-time college football atmospheres as both teams look to stay relevant in the SEC.
