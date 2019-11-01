A Friday night mauling had all the makings of a district title coronation for the Lufkin Panthers. A game featuring two 4-0 teams quickly became a runaway with the Panthers demonstrating they are clearly the class of the district in a 52-7 win over Magnolia West.
It also capped a four-week run of wins over playoff competitors while putting Lufkin a single win away from the district title. Mixed with the fact Lufkin finishes its season with two of the worst teams in the district, it’s hard to imagine the Panthers walking away without a district title.
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick isn’t taking that district title for granted just yet as the Panthers can lock up their second straight championship with a win at Caney Creek tonight.
“This is championship week, and that’s the way we’re treating it,” Quick said. “The district title is our first goal and we can clinch that outright (tonight). We’ve got more out there in front of us, but this is our first goal of many.”
On paper, tonight’s game looks like a mismatch. The Panthers have scored more points than any other team in the district while also allowing the fewest. The Panthers have the top-rated defense in the district, allowing an average of 267 yards per contest.
Caney Creek has scored the fewest points in district games while allowing the most.
The Panthers weren’t interested in those numbers against a Caney Creek team that scored 41 points in its first win of the season last week.
“It’s really about us and what we need to do both this week and to get ready for the playoffs,” Quick said. “We can’t play to anyone else’s level. It’s about continuing to play like we’re capable of.”
Caney Creek is in its first season under head coach Ned Barrier, who recently coached at Wallis Brazos. Caney Creek hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006, and that won’t change this year.
It returned just seven starters from last season’s 2-8 team. While this year’s 2-6 mark hasn’t been a vast improvement, Caney Creek is coming off its first win in district.
In that game, Caney Creek unleashed Spencer Brandon, who had 354 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries.
For the season, Brandon is the second-leading rusher in the district with 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns on 159 carries.
Quick said the Panthers expect to see a full dose of Brandon in tonight’s game.
“Their tailback is a hard-nosed kid who’s going to run it hard,” Quick said. “He’ll get hit three or four times and come back with the same speed. They put a lot of people at the point of attack. We have to have one more there and keep them from letting him get going.”
On the defensive side, Caney Creek has allowed 41 points per game on the season.
That number has been slightly better in district where it allows 38 points per contest.
Lufkin’s offense has been strong throughout the past three weeks, including two straight games of more than 50 points.
“Consistency is the big thing for us,” Quick said. “We want to execute, stay focused and play downhill.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game at Buddy Moorhead Stadium is set for 7:30.
