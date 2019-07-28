After 41 years at the helm of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society’s communications department, Dave Precht has decided to hang it up. The veteran scribe is retiring at the end of July.
Precht’s Bassmaster career dates back to 1979 when he left the Houston Post to become editor of one of the organization’s now defunct sister publications, the Southern Outdoors. In 1984, he became editor of Bassmaster Magazine and was eventually promoted to vice president of publications and communications.
An avid angler himself, Precht was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame in 2018.
Fish populations bouncing back on LlanoL Good news from the Llano River in the Texas Hill Country.
Less than a year after heavy flooding ransacked the scenic waterway and the piscatorial life that lives there, scientists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say the river’s habitat and aquatic life appear to be bouncing back nicely.
In late June, fishing sampling surveys conducted at 10 sites near near Castell showed good numbers of juvenile largemouth and Guadalupe bass in the river. Guadalupe bass averaging about 2.2 inches long represented 26 percent of the fish collected in the survey — a good sign the fish pulled off a successful spawn last spring, according to TPWD aquatic biologist, Preston Bean.
Additionally, the sampling showed a robust population of invertebrates, which indicates plenty of food to keep the budding sport fish population fat and sassy.
According to TPWD reports, it will likely take several years before quality of fishing on the Llano returns to what it was before big floods devastated the river last fall.
“Keep in mind, last year the Llano River was greatly affected by a 100-year flood event that significantly altered its fish habitat,” said John Botros, TPWD River Access Program Coordinator. “Many anglers and local landowners expressed concern to us about the status of the fish population following this catastrophic flooding. While the abundance of fish in the river is lower than it was before the flood, we are happy to report that fish populations are showing signs of recovery.
Texas Statewide Quail Symposium set for Aug. 14-16 in Abilene — Quail enthusiasts, get ready for the return of the Texas Statewide Quail Symposium Aug. 14-16. This semi-annual conference brings together quail experts from across the state and beyond to discuss current topics of interest in quail conservation and management.
The symposium is hosted by The Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas Wildlife Association and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The conference is open to the public and all quail enthusiasts are encouraged to attend, including landowners, land managers, hunters, photographers, naturalists, and students. The event begins with a field day on Aug. 14 at the MT7 Ranch in Breckenridge, where ranch manager Ty Bartoskewitz will discuss and demonstrate some of the habitat management strategies implemented on the property.
There will also be opportunities there to work on plant identification skills and practice quail habitat evaluation first-hand with guidance from professionals. The symposium proper will take place at the MCM Elegante hotel in Abilene on Aug. 15-16.
Sessions will cover current outreach and education efforts, resources available to landowners, and a panel discussion on “Cows and Quail.”
Several hot-button issues will also be addressed, including quail management on small acreages, quail predators, and strategies for restoring quail to depopulated areas.
The last day will focus on the latest developments in quail research. There will also be opportunities for 1-on-1 consultations with experts for help with specific problems or questions.
Notable speakers this year include Dr. Tom Dailey of the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative, Jim Willis — president and cofounder of the Wildlife Habitat Federation, and Texas Parks and Wildlife executive director Carter Smith.
More information about the event is available online or by contacting Amanda Gobeli with Texas A&M AgriLife at agobeli@tamu.edu. Take advantage of discounted early registration by signing up before Aug. 7 (online or via mail-in form) for $50. Registration at the event is also available for $75. Students will enjoy further discounted rates of $20 for early registration or $50 at the door.
