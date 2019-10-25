Magnolia West’s numbers speak for themselves. The Mustangs are the top-ranked offense in the district at almost 500 yards per game.
The Mustangs average 39 points per game for the season and 46 per contest in district play.
However, the most important number comes on the record side, where they enter in a first-place tie with the Panthers with both teams sporting 4-0 marks.
Even though a gold ball won’t be presented for a district title tonight, the Panthers know they’ll be able to clear out a spot in the trophy case by the time they walk off the field.
“The first goal for our team is to win the district title,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “They’re coming here trying to take it away from us. If we don’t want that to happen, we have to go out there and execute.”
The teams were in a similar situation last year when Lufkin visited a 6-1 Magnolia West team in a game that featured the top two teams in the district.
The Panthers struck early and never let that dynamic offense get on track in a 31-7 victory.
This year, Lufkin will be going for a repeat of that performance, although it will have its hands full.
“That was a big one last year, and this is a big one this year,” Quick said. “That one doesn’t mean anything now. We have to go out and take it again.”
The strength of the Mustangs comes on the offensive side of the ball, where the team has put up points throughout the season on a consistent basis.
The only district team that has outscored Magnolia West on the season is the Panthers, who average 40 points per contest.
“They average 500 yards per game and they’re a very well-coached team,” Quick said. “They’ve got a good plan we’ll have to be ready for.”
The Mustangs are led by standout QB Tristan Brady, who has thrown for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
“Their quarterback is the guy,” Quick said. “He makes the reads and the right throws. He won’t make a lot of mistakes, and they don’t make a lot of turnovers.”
His top target is Payton Finch, who has 760 yards and 10 scores on 34 receptions. Marcus Collins and Trey Leggett each have 22 catches for a combined 708 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hunter Bilbo leads the way for Magnolia West on the ground. He has 794 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries. Nick Joseph and Jacob Friedrich have combined for almost 600 yards on the ground.
“They’ll run a bunch of wide receivers and running backs out there,” Quick said. “We need to be able to control the line to keep them from what they want to do.”
As good as the offense has been, Magnolia West has had its struggles on the defensive side, where it gives up 27 points per contest.
Lufkin will bring an offense that has hit its stride, especially in the passing game behind the arm of Jordan Moore.
“We need to be good on the offensive line and be able to run the ball,” Quick said. “If we make them respect that with the way we’ve been passing, we feel like we should be able to move the ball.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
