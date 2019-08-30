The Friday Night Lights are officially back on as area teams hit the field tonight. The 2018 season was a strong one for local schools as Diboll, Huntington, Corrigan-Camden and Groveton each made the playoffs.
They’ll look to make it a repeat as they attempt to get the season started on the right foot.
Diboll is looking to improve on one of its best seasons in recent memory, while Huntington is going for a second straight playoff spot.
Corrigan-Camden is trying to continue its stretch of consecutive playoff appearances, while Groveton has the look of a team that should be even better than last season’s bi-district finalist.
Here is what this week’s slate looks like.
Diboll at Bridge City — The Lumberjacks were somewhat of a surprise in 2018 as they posted a 10-win season and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
They won’t sneak up on anyone this season as they are the No. 21 Class 3A DI team in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
First up for Diboll is a matchup against Bridge City, a Class 4A team.
The Cardinals are coming off a 2-8 season in which they missed out on the postseason. They are picked to finish in fifth place in District 11-4A DI.
Bridge City returns five offensive and eight defensive starters from that team, which Diboll handled in last season’s opener in 42-7 fashion.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Bridge City is set for 7:30.
Warren at Huntington — The Red Devils’ most anticipated season in school history kicks off in front of the home crowd in Huntington.
Huntington is coming off its first playoff berth, and it has reason to think this year could be even better.
They’ll take the first step in trying to prove last season was no fluke starting tonight when the Warren Warriors visit.
Warren is coming off a winless 2018 season and is picked to finish in last place in District 12-3A DI.
The Red Devils took a 24-14 win in last season’s opener.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 in Huntington.
Corrigan-Camden at Trinity — The Bulldogs are looking for their 23rd straight postseason appearance. Last year’s team advanced to the regional semifinals but is replacing several key players.
The first step for the Bulldogs comes tonight when they make the trip to Trinity.
The Tigers are coming off a 2-8 season that started with a narrow 22-19 loss to Corrigan-Camden.
Trinity is picked to finish in sixth place in a tough District 11-3A DI.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
Groveton at Lovelady — Cade Steubing returns for the Indians after throwing for 2,050 yards and 25 touchdowns, but the emphasis in the offseason has been on improving the ground game.
They’ll get a big-time test in the opener against a Lovelady team that went 9-3 and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Lovelady returns just four starters on each side of the ball under Will Kirchhoff, who is taking over as head coach after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Lions are picked second in 12-2A DII
Groveton will have some payback on its mind after last season’s 48-6 loss in the season opener.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Lovelady is set for 7:30.
